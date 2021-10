The latest episode of “W&L After Class: The Lifelong Learning Podcast” features a conversation with Nadia Ayoub, associate professor of biology, who studies the genetics of spider silk in a lab filled with black widow spiders. In this sixth episode of Season Two, “Along Came a Spider,” Ayoub talks spider behavior, the incredible strength and versatility of spider silk, and the practical uses for the knowledge she is capturing in her research, which ranges from lightweight body armor to human tissue regeneration.

