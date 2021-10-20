CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

“Psychic Purple” Is Up Next On The Air Jordan 1 Low

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike it’s close kin, the Nike Dunk Low, #23’s Air Jordan 1 Low has arguably done everything in its 36-year-history. For its latest ensemble, the lifestyle-oriented silhouette has abandoned any cultural or playful theme in favor of a simple “Psychic...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 3 To Release In “Dark Iris” Come Summer 2022

Red, blue, and the like are common among Air Jordan 3 appearances, the two appearing as frequent as “Cement Grey.” But here — aside from the latter — the silhouette opts for new colors, applying “Dark Iris” where the two primaries would dress typically. And despite the slight twist, the...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red” Postponed To February 25th, 2022

It looks like the entire sneaker industry is seeing wide-sweeping delays, meaning some of the most awaited releases won’t be here for some time. Jordan Brand, unfortunately, is no exception — their Holiday 2021 line-up slowly receiving more and more delays. And if not stressful enough, the season just lost...
APPAREL
malemodelscene.net

Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Red Thunder’ Are Coming Soon!

Air Jordan sneakers attract a lot of attention and have an amazing fan base, in whatever edition they appear. From the classic models that are decorated only with the silhouette of the famous basketball player, to the incredibly ornate ones, every variation on the theme of these sneakers finds its buyer.
APPAREL
malemodelscene.net

Air Jordan 6 Retro ‘Midnight Navy’ 2021 Release Gets Pushed Back

First released on October 4th, 2000 The Air Jordan VI Midnight Navy Retro has instantly become one of the most sought after Air Jordan VI retros, thanks to its classic silhouette and a solid colorway. SNEAKERS. The Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy” 2021 was initially scheduled to debut on Black...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Jordan 1#Psychic#Nike Sportswear#The Nike Dunk Low#Wings#Team Jumpman#The Air Jordan#Unc
hypebeast.com

The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 CMPCT Rumored to Release in "Slate Blue"

This holiday season, Kanye West is set to add a new model to the YEEZY footwear lineup. Dubbed the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 CMPCT, the silhouette revealed via mockup by YEEZY insiders, YEEZY MAFIA, is expected to release in a “Slate Blue” colorway. The “CMPCT” version of the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 features a slimmer sock-like upper outfitted with an extended ankle collar. While a new woven lacing system serves to provide a secure lockdown for the minimalist design. Elevating the shoe are fully encapsulated full-length BOOST sole units.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

An Air Jordan 5 “Regal Pink” Expected April 2022

With only a couple of months left in the year, rumors of launches scheduled for 2022 have begun to take over every corner of the internet. The latest?: An Air Jordan 5 “Regal Pink.”. Presumably prepped for Easter, the newly-rumored retro might take on the styling of the recently-launched “Bluebird”...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Air Huarache LE “Bison” Coming Soon

Thanks to its decades’ worth of notable releases, Nike has no shortage of references and pantones to draw from. And with this upcoming Air Huarache LE, the brand is ushering back in the “Bison” colorway. Though not an exact nod to the “Bison” SB Dunk, the pair makes use of...
APPAREL
Sole Collector

Another Chance at the Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15

In addition to the recently-leaked Air Jordan 1 KO collab, it appears that an Air Jordan 15 is also in line for singer Billie Eilish. @zSneakerheadz on Twitter shared early details on the release, suggesting that a Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15 collab will arrive in September. Given its far-off release date, images of the project have yet to leak but a mock-up photo posted by the account shows the pair donning a tonal mint green colorway. The leaker account also revealed that additional Jordan sneakers will be included in the project but the specific models are currently unknown.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Smithonian

What Made the Air Jordan a Slam-Dunk Design

Michael Jordan's relationship with Nike started during his rookie season in 1984. But by 1987, the partnership was in trouble. For one thing, Jordan wanted more control over the designs of the shoes that bore his name. The young superstar was even thinking of parting ways with the company and following Air Jordan I and II designer Peter Moore to arch rival Adidas. Nike needed to do something big, so the company turned to Tinker Hatfield.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Brotherhood”

Throughout its 36-year history, the Air Jordan 1 has told the on and off-court story of the man behind it. Recently, a look at a pair scheduled for February 2022 has emerged, showcasing the colors of Omega Psi Phi, the fraternity Michael Jordan joined in 1987. Clad in hits of...
APPAREL
Sole Collector

Clot x Air Jordan 5 Low Coming Soon

Clot is no stranger to using low-top Air Jordans for its collaborative projects. Having delivered a Terracotta Warrior-inspired Air Jordan 14 Low earlier this year as well as two special iterations of the Air Jordan 13 in 2018, the Hong Kong label has now reworked the Jordan 5 Low. According...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 95 Recraft “Wheat” Is Available Now

Designed exclusively for kids, the Nike Air Max 95 Recraft takes the shoe’s most beloved features and distills it down to smaller sizes. Here, we see the variant take the shelves yet again, appearing with just a touch of “Wheat.”. More than appropriate for the Fall season, the colorway leads...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Rebellionaire”

As the Air Jordan 1 heads into its 37th anniversary, the silhouette has continued looking into #23’s legacy for inspiration. For its “Rebellionaire” proposition, Peter Moore’s iconic design remembers a Nike commercial from 1985. At the time, the NBA did not approve of sneakers like the original Air Jordan given...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Cactus Jack Branding Wouldn’t Look Out Of Place On This Jordan Delta 2

The full extent of Travis Scott‘s partnership with NIKE, Inc. has yet to be seen, but his influence has quickly emerged on other products from the North American conglomerate. The latest example?: A Jordan Delta 2 covered in Cactus Jack-friendly colors. The mix of materials that make up the model’s...
APPAREL
inputmag.com

Travis Scott teases yet another Nike Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker

Travis Scott’s upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low on everyone but the rapper, Scott has finally given us an official look at the sneaker on Instagram. Teased in a new color scheme of white, gray, and brown, the reverse Swoosh shoe is one of several set to drop early next year.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 High Element GORE-TEX “Light Bone”

As autumn brings forth chilly mornings and wet evenings, the Air Jordan 1 has emerged in a protective variant dubbed the Element GORE-TEX. Reinforced with weather-proof lining, the upcoming Jordans indulge in a muted colorway, boasting off-white tones across the nylon and leather panels covering the upper. Material around the ankle, along the tongue and throughout the forefoot, however, deviates from the “colorless” arrangement in favor of a faint purple hue. And while statement-making in its own right, the fabric used across the retro’s base layer and “GORE-TEX” branding on the lateral heel arguably steal the shoe. Underfoot, outsoles maintain their tried-and-proven pattern, but don a semi-translucent finish that reveals a partly”ripped rubber construction.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

“Light Madder Root” Combines With Dark Teal On This Air Jordan 1 Low

As 2021 winds down, the Air Jordan 1 Low has prepped handfuls of compelling colorways to squeeze into the year (or preview for 2022). In either case, the latest entry appears with vibrant “Light Madder Root” and “Dark Teal” flair. Akin to various takes of the nearly-identical Nike Dunk Low,...
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Heritage" Rumored Release Date Revealed

Michael Jordan played the vast majority of his career with the Chicago Bulls, so it only makes sense that a good chunk of his Air Jordan sneakers featured black, red, and white aesthetics. For decades now, Jumpman has been coming out with Bulls-inspired shoes, and fans are always excited to cop some. With 2022 on the horizon, we are getting more and more teasers for the next crop of Jordan Brand offerings, including some nice Air Jordan 1s.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sole Collector

'Bred' Air Jordan 4 Releasing as a Golf Shoe

Jordan Brand has transformed another classic Air Jordan 4 style into a golf shoe. Following the arrival of the “White Cement” colorway in March, the Air Jordan 4 Golf run will continue with the OG “Bred” makeup scheduled to hit shelves in December. A first look at the pair was shared by @PatPerezGolf and @zSneakerheadz this week, showing that a majority of the shoe remains unchanged from the basketball counterpart. The upper features the standard black nubuck upper with grey accents appearing on the eyestay and sockliner, while red hits appear on the tongue. Rounding out the design is the golf-specific tooling, which features a translucent sole and black spikes for traction.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Reverse” Releasing In 2022

Travis Scott and Jordan Brand are carrying the momentum into 2022, collaborating yet again atop the Air Jordan 1 Low. But this pair, unlike its recent departure with fragment, reimagines the original colorway with a “Reverse” theme. La Flame’s usual earth tones are here to stay, only partially rearranged for...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy