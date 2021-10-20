“Psychic Purple” Is Up Next On The Air Jordan 1 Low

As autumn brings forth chilly mornings and wet evenings, the Air Jordan 1 has emerged in a protective variant dubbed the Element GORE-TEX. Reinforced with weather-proof lining, the upcoming Jordans indulge in a muted colorway, boasting off-white tones across the nylon and leather panels covering the upper. Material around the ankle, along the tongue and throughout the forefoot, however, deviates from the “colorless” arrangement in favor of a faint purple hue. And while statement-making in its own right, the fabric used across the retro’s base layer and “GORE-TEX” branding on the lateral heel arguably steal the shoe. Underfoot, outsoles maintain their tried-and-proven pattern, but don a semi-translucent finish that reveals a partly”ripped rubber construction.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO