He won an Emmy for HBO’s ‘Girls’ and reunited with Tom Hanks on Broadway. Peter Scolari was one of the most prolific actors working in television. Starting in the 1980s, he appeared in projects as varied as The Love Boat, the Twilight Zone reboot and the 1991 Perry Mason TV movie “The Case of the Glass Coffin.” He also lent his voice to two episodes of Batman: The Animated Series, played the father in Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show and recently won an Emmy in 2016 for his role as Lena Dunham’s father in the HBO series Girls. Titles like The West Wing, Touched by an Angel, The Drew Carey Show, Family Ties and Happy Days also dot his resume.

