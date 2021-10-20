CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Behind The Scenes At The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit is finally...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Tv20detroit.com

Immersive Van Gogh experience in Detroit delayed to February 2022

The Immersive Van Gogh Experience scheduled to come to Detroit this fall is now delayed until 2022. Corey Ross, the producer of the experience, posted a notice on the website saying it was delayed until February due to venue-related issues. This experience is different from the "Beyond Van Gogh" that...
DETROIT, MI
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

'Beyond Van Gogh' extends St. Louis exhibition until Jan. 2

Sunflowers will bloom through December in the "Beyond Van Gogh" experience in St. Louis. The digital projection of 300 or so artworks has extended its stay until Jan. 2, the show announced Wednesday. The exhibition is housed inside a structure on the parking lot at the St. Louis Galleria mall in Richmond Heights.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Kansas City Star

Van Gogh Alive Exhibit opens at Starlight Theatre

The Van Gogh Alive exhibit opened Friday, October 22, 2021, with a preview of the interactive display of the work of 19th century artist Vincent Van Gogh set to a musical soundtrack. The exhibit runs through December 31.
ENTERTAINMENT
Ellwood City Ledger

Van Gogh paintings will surround you at Pittsburgh event

PITTSBURGH — The images come at you, tower over you, bedazzle you. You might even feel like your feet are moving as the wall-sized enlarged masterpieces scroll from the floor, while a deejay spins mood-setting music. Trippy stuff, this "Immersive Van Gogh" show that's had western Pennsylvanians buzzing with anticipation...
PITTSBURGH, PA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

'Beyond Van Gogh' turns away visitors after generator breaks down

Several people showed up to see images of masterpieces Tuesday but found only a handwritten note taped to a door saying "Beyond Van Gogh" was temporarily closed. A generator broke sometime after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the exhibition said. A new one was ordered, but the show did...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Van Gogh
experiencecolumbus.com

“Through Vincent’s Eyes”: van Gogh’s Art Comes to Columbus

Beginning in November, Columbus residents and visitors will have the rare, prize opportunity to view 17 paintings, prints, and a drawing by renowned painter Vincent van Gogh, alongside over 100 works from artists who are known to have inspired him during his lifetime. The Columbus Museum of Art (CMA) has partnered with the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (curator: Eik Kahng) on Through Vincent’s Eyes: Van Gogh and His Sources, displaying the exhibit in both cities (with slight variations). With items coming from museums and private collections across the United States (including major Ohio museums in Cleveland, Cincinnati and Toledo), and from one European museum, this exhibit is a must-see!
COLUMBUS, OH
Click2Houston.com

Step into works of art at the new Original Van Gogh Immersive Exhibit Houston

HOUSTON – Step inside more than 300 of Van Gogh’s greatest works through a brand new, 360-degree, floor-to-ceiling immersive exhibit located at 1314 Brittmoore Road near CityCentre. The original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit will take guests into the works and life of the post-impressionist painter through the use of state-of-the-art...
HOUSTON, TX
wtae.com

Immersive Van Gogh exhibit opens in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The traveling Immersive Van Gogh exhibit is now in Pittsburgh. It opens Thursday at Lighthouse Artspace on Pittsburgh's North Side on E. Lacock Street. The exhibit features 360-degree projections of Vincent Van Gogh's most recognizable pieces, like "Starry Night" and "Sunflowers." The show runs through Feb. 6. A...
PITTSBURGH, PA

