Behind The Scenes At The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit

On Saturday night, the hotly anticipated Sotheby's sale of Picassos from the restaurant Picasso at the MGM Bellagio in Las Vegas brought $108 million over the course of 45 minutes in one of the casino's ballrooms, Angelica Villa reports in ARTnews. All 11 works found buyers, making it a white-glove sale in industry parlance. The top lot was Femme au Béret Rouge-Orange (1938), of the artist's lover and muse Marie-Thérèse Walter, which went for $40.5 million (with buyer's premium), after a quartet of bidders jousted for it. The winner was bidding by phone via Aliyaa Stude, who heads the house's Houston office. MGM...

MUSEUMS ・ 2 DAYS AGO