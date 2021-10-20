Behind The Scenes At The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit

Beginning in November, Columbus residents and visitors will have the rare, prize opportunity to view 17 paintings, prints, and a drawing by renowned painter Vincent van Gogh, alongside over 100 works from artists who are known to have inspired him during his lifetime. The Columbus Museum of Art (CMA) has partnered with the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (curator: Eik Kahng) on Through Vincent’s Eyes: Van Gogh and His Sources, displaying the exhibit in both cities (with slight variations). With items coming from museums and private collections across the United States (including major Ohio museums in Cleveland, Cincinnati and Toledo), and from one European museum, this exhibit is a must-see!
Comments / 0