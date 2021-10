Josh Cavallo recorded the statement that he'd been too concerned to talk about publicly for a very long time.“There's something personal that I need to share with everyone: I'm a footballer, and I am gay,” Cavallo said in video published Wednesday by Adelaide United, his A-League club.The 21-year-old Cavallo said he's the first player to come out while still playing in Australia s top-flight men's soccer competition. It's a rarity across the globe in men's sport, something Cavallo wants to change. The video, which the club posted along with the message “Josh's truth,” made instant headlines in Australia and his...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO