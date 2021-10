The Office of Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer made the announcement this afternoon that there are four confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the United States Postal Office Location at 212 Fenn Street. The City’s Contact Tracing Team and the Health Department have been notified of four lab-confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in employees at the post office branch with exposure dates of Sept. 28th to the present.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO