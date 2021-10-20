CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

La Palapita restaurant in Cancun burns

By Cancun
riviera-maya-news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCancun, Q.R. — A restaurant in Cancun was completely devoured by flames Tuesday. Firemen responded to the call of the fire,...

www.riviera-maya-news.com

Comments / 0

CBS New York

Woman Groped While Shopping At Macy’s In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say groped a woman shopping at Macy’s in Brooklyn. It happened shortly before 9 p.m. Friday inside the store on Fulton Street. (Credit: NYPD) Police said the suspect approached the 39-year-old woman and grabbed her buttocks. Anyone with information about him is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS DFW

Semi Truck Driver Dead After Crash On I-30 In Royse City

ROYSE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A semi truck driver is dead and several others were injured after a deadly wreck on Interstate Highway 30 in Royse City. The crash happened at the 75 mile marker westbound IH 30 in the slow lane and involved three vehicles, two semi trucks with trailers and a passenger vehicle. Lieutenant Nick Dial of the Royse City Police Department told CBS 11 the accident — involving three vehicles — occurred in the slow lane of I-30 and that traffic was moving slower or stopped for an unknown reason prior to the wreck. “A semi truck trailer failed to...
ROYSE CITY, TX
Public Safety
KMJ

Merced Man Killed in Highway 99 Median Strip Identified

MERCED, CA (KMJ) – A Merced man who died in the center median of Highway 99 has been identified. The Fresno County Coroner says it was 27-year-old Daniel Davis who died on Monday. The Fresno CHP says it was around 4:00 p.m. and there was heavy rainfall at the time...
MERCED, CA
CBS Boston

Crane Topples Onto Home In Worcester, Causing Extensive Damage

WORCESTER (CBS) — A crane tipped over onto a home in Worcester Thursday afternoon, causing extensive damage. It happened just after 1 p.m. on Cumberland Avenue, where a tree company was cutting down trees. The crane’s stabilizers sunk into the grass and the crane tipped over, the fire department said. “The crane was slowly tipping, and all of the sudden, the thing that made the most noise was when the power went out,” said witness Joe Spiro. “It kind of just shook the whole street.” A crane tipped over onto a home in Worcester Thursday (WBZ-TV) The crane operator suffered minor injuries, but did not need to be hospitalized. According to Worcester Police, no one was inside the home at the time.
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Missing 58-Year-Old Worcester Man Located

WORCESTER - Police in Worcester ask for help from the public to locate an endangered missing person last seen on Friday, October 22. The missing person, Marsalis Richmond, last seen at his Angela Rose Lane home, was wearing a t-shirt and jeans on Friday. Richmond is 5’7” tall and weighs 145 pounds.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Pedestrian Hit And Killed By SUV In Worcester; Driver Was ‘Unable To Stop In Time’

WORCESTER (CBS) — A 66-year-old Worcester man died after being struck by an SUV Wednesday night. It happened at about 7:30 p.m. near 557 Southwest Cutoff. The man was rushed to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead. Police said the driver was a 42-year-old Sudbury woman who was heading east in a Toyota Highlander. “As the operator approached the Auburn/Worcester line she saw the pedestrian but was unable to stop in time,” police said. “After striking the pedestrian she ran over to assist the pedestrian who was unresponsive.” Police are still investigating the crash.    
WORCESTER, MA
riviera-maya-news.com

Two Haitian migrants found dead in Chiapas

Chiapas, Mexico — In less than 24 hours, two Haitian women were found dead in the state of Chiapas. One Haitian woman was found strangled and left without clothes, while the second was found dead on the shore of the Suchiate River. The two Haitian migrant women were found murdered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: vehicle, wallet thieves on shopping spree; Safe Streets criminal wanted, again

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man and woman they say stole an SUV, and used the same victim's credit cards to go on a shopping spree. The 2012 Ford Focus was stolen on September 20th, 2021 from a garage on Whimsical Drive, west of The post On the Lookout: vehicle, wallet thieves on shopping spree; Safe Streets criminal wanted, again appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

