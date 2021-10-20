La Palapita restaurant in Cancun burns

WORCESTER (CBS) — A crane tipped over onto a home in Worcester Thursday afternoon, causing extensive damage. It happened just after 1 p.m. on Cumberland Avenue, where a tree company was cutting down trees. The crane’s stabilizers sunk into the grass and the crane tipped over, the fire department said. “The crane was slowly tipping, and all of the sudden, the thing that made the most noise was when the power went out,” said witness Joe Spiro. “It kind of just shook the whole street.” A crane tipped over onto a home in Worcester Thursday (WBZ-TV) The crane operator suffered minor injuries, but did not need to be hospitalized. According to Worcester Police, no one was inside the home at the time.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO