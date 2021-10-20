Patterns: BTC/USD, ETH/USD

Bitcoin has initially pulled back during the trading session on Monday, but then found the $60,000 level to be psychologically important enough to turn this thing around. By doing so, it looks as if Bitcoin is likely to go looking towards the all-time highs again, breaking above the $65,000 level. If we can break above there, then we will more than likely go looking towards the $67,500 level. At this point, it looks as if the $60,000 level will continue to show plenty of support going forward, in a market that has been very strong for quite some time. The candlestick for the trading session on Monday is relatively positive, but more importantly it goes right along with the overall trend.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO