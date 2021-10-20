CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patterns: BTC/USD, ETH/USD

Cover picture for the articleThe Bitcoin cryptocurrency has edged higher by 56% against the US Dollar since September 30. The cryptocurrency pair breached the $64K mark during the Asian session on Wednesday. Technical indicators suggest buying signals...

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Pulls Back Through $60,000

Bitcoin pulled back on Wednesday to slice through the $60,000 level. That being said, the market is still very bullish, and I think it is only a matter of time before we see traders come back into the market and get involved in what has been a very bullish uptrend. We have gotten a little bit overdone, so a pullback makes sense. I have been suggesting that the $60,000 level could be supportive, but I also suggested that the $55,000 level might be an area of interest below there, as it is not only a consolidation area, but it is also an area where the 50-day EMA is reaching towards.
EUR/JPY analysis: Bears could continue

On Wednesday, the common European currency declined by 74 pips or 0.56% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair breached the 50– hour simple moving average during yesterday's trading session. Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, the EUR/JPY exchange rate could continue to trend...
USD/CAD analysis: Breaks channel pattern

Downside risks dominated the USD/CAD currency pair on Wednesday. As a result, the US Dollar fell by 114 pips or 0.92% against the Canadian Dollar during Wednesday's trading session. Given that a breakout has occurred, bears could continue to drive the exchange rate lower on Thursday. The potential target for...
EUR/USD breaks support at 1.1620/00

EURUSD breaks support at 1.1620/00 so this is now working as resistance. It is difficult to trade the pair as the daily ranges are small & we are mostly trading sideways. USDCAD shorts at first resistance at 1.2420/40 this trade worked perfectly on the collapse to 1.2370 & as far as first support at 1.2300/1.2280. Longs here also this trade worked perfectly on the bounce to 1.2370 for an easy 120 pip profit on the day.
EUR/USD analysis: Remains near 1.1620

Since the decline on October 25, the EUR/USD has continued to trade in range between the support of the 1.1585/1.1590 zone and the resistance of the 1.1618/1.1625 zone. Meanwhile, it has been spotted throughout the week that the hourly simple moving averages from time to time manage to impact the direction of the currency exchange rate.
Bitcoin suddenly passes $61K as a $1.7K hourly candle fuels BTC bulls

Bitcoin (BTC) delivered another classic surge on Oct. 28 as bulls enjoyed a $1,700 hourly candle. BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD breaking back above $60,000 after tracking sideways since early Wednesday. The move meant that the pair cast firm...
USD/JPY: Forecast remains for a slide to 112 in 3M – Rabobank

At this week meeting, the Bank of Japan reiterated its ultra-easing monetary policy stance and reduced both growth and inflation forecasts. Although USD/JPY has backed away from its recent highs in the 114.70 area, interest rate differentials have left the currency pair elevated, explained analysts at Rabobank. Key Quotes:. “The...
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Bulls Targets $4400 Resistance

The Ethereum price prediction is currently breaking above the $4200 barrier as the coin faces the upper boundary of the channel. ETH/USD is seen refreshing to a new high after touching the daily low of $3899 to move above $4000 while currently trades at $4213 with a bullish crossover above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. On the contrary, the bears may intend to increase selling pressure if the market price cross below the moving averages but the bulls could collect more on the price dips.
BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Hovers at Higher Levels

Bitcoin markets have gone back and forth on Tuesday as we continue to try and digest gains from the massive move higher. The $60,000 level of course is an area that a lot of people will pay close attention to, as the market appears to hang about these large, round, psychologically significant figures. The $60,000 level does make for good headline noise, but at the end of the day the reality is that the market will almost certainly continue to go higher over the longer term.
BTC/USD Forex Signal: Bitcoin Threatening Major Breakdown

Last Monday’s BTC/USD signal produced a very profitable short trade from the small bearish doji candlestick on the hourly chart which precisely rejected the resistance level I had identified at $63,763. Today’s BTC/USD Signals. Risk 0.50% per trade. Trades may only be entered before 5pm Tokyo time Thursday. Long Trade...
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD May See Further Downside Below $60,000

The Bitcoin price has been facing slight selling pressure as of late, with the daily low found within the $58,100 level. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is now facing the downtrend as the selling pressure keeps bringing the first digital asset below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. Meanwhile, traders are not surprised with the selling pressure as bears are trying to defend against a break above the cryptocurrency’s all-time highs. However, until bulls break above this level, the king coin may likely face a prolonged sideways movement.
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Market Holds in $65,000 and $60,000 Levels

BTC/USD – Daily Chart. The BTC/USD daily chart reveals that the crypto market, as traded with the price valuation of the US Dollar, holds in $64,000 and $60,000 levels. There have been some times that the smaller value-line briefly breached, finding supports by the market. The 14-day SMA trend line is above the 50-day SMA trend line. And, they are both pointing toward the north side underneath the current trading spot. The Stochastic Oscillators have dipped into the oversold region with the lines crossed, pointing to the east. That suggests that a pause may play out soon at the lower-end value-line mentioned.
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC/USD Boom or Bust as Prices Retreat From ATH?

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) prices pull back slightly after climbing to a fresh ATH. Technical factors continue to support the upward trajectory, at least for now. Bitcoin prices have recently pulled-back from the recent high, at around $67,000 after the release of the futures ETF last week. With inflationary pressures on the...
BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Finds $60,000 to Be Crucial Support

Bitcoin has initially pulled back during the trading session on Monday, but then found the $60,000 level to be psychologically important enough to turn this thing around. By doing so, it looks as if Bitcoin is likely to go looking towards the all-time highs again, breaking above the $65,000 level. If we can break above there, then we will more than likely go looking towards the $67,500 level. At this point, it looks as if the $60,000 level will continue to show plenty of support going forward, in a market that has been very strong for quite some time. The candlestick for the trading session on Monday is relatively positive, but more importantly it goes right along with the overall trend.
BTC/USD Forex Signal: Rebound to All-Time High Likely

Buy the BTC/USD and set a take-profit at 66,500. Add a stop-loss at 60,000. Set a sell-stop at 61,000 and a take-profit at 59,000. Add a stop-loss at 63,000. The BTC/USD pair crawled back as investors remained optimistic about the rising demand for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin is trading at $63,547, which is a few points below its all-time high of $66,900. It is also about 6.7% above the lowest level during the weekend.
Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, XAU/USD, NZD/USD

EUR/USD is trading at 1.1604; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.1625 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1495. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1665. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1755. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 1.1535.
USD/CHF Tests Resistance

The US dollar inched higher after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell commented that it was time to taper. A bearish MA cross on the daily chart weighs on overall sentiment. Nonetheless, the pair has found some buying interest in the short-term over the daily support at 0.9150. A bullish RSI divergence was the first sign that the downward pressure might have eased for now.
GBP/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3743; (P) 1.3767; (R1) 1.3793; …. GBP/USD is staying in consolidation from 1.3833 temporary top and intraday bias remains neutral. Further rise is expected with 1.3646 support intact. On the upside, above 1.3833 will target 1.3912 key structural resistance. Firm break there will indicate that the correction from 1.4248 is complete with three waves down to 1.3410. Further rally would then be seen to retest 1.4248 high. However, break of 1.3646 will turn bias to the downside for retesting 1.3410 low.
How To Earn Interest on BTC and ETH on Celsius

Celsius Network is a leading blockchain-based crypto lending platform, offering its services since 2017. Celsius Network provides various financial services on its crypto lending platform. Most notably, it offers Bitcoin loans at competitive rates. It also has a native cryptocurrency token (CEL). It has been an excellent year for Celsius Network and CEL tokens. As of 2020, the company has raised nearly $100 million of investment funds under its founders Alex Mashinsky and Nuke Goldstein.
