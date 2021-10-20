CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Kiowa Fall Fest 2021 is on Halloween

By Marione Martin
alvareviewcourier.com
 9 days ago

Meat cookoff, meal served at 5 p.m. Games galore, face painting, local businesses open, vendors. Listen for hauntingly spooky music at Kiowa’s Fall Fest Sunday, October 31 on Halloween....

www.alvareviewcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
kusi.com

Belmont Park’s Fall Fest is in full swing

Fall Fest is back at Belmont Park. They have special seasonal events, fall treats, live music and a pumpkin patch (open daily) as well as the return of Go Karts. Fall Fest runs until November 14. Friday nights at Belmont Parks Fall Nights, they will have live acoustic music and local craft beer on tap from 5pm-8pm. Every Sunday at 5pm, they are offering free trick or treating in the park. Costumes are highly encouraged for people of all ages. On October 30th , is a Trunk of Treat event at 5pm. It’s also Kids Free October so Belmont Park is offering specials on tickets: For the month of October, buy 1 Adult Belmont Park Combo Wristband and get 1 Belmont Park Jr. Combo Wristband free! The free Jr. Combo Wristband only applies to kids 14 and under. Plus, with a purchase of any Park Pass, you can add on the “Jack O’ Pass” that allows unlimited access to the pumpkin patch, one mini pumpkin, and one session of pumpkin decorating.
LIFESTYLE
Yale Daily News

Students flock to Old Campus for annual Fall Fest

With pumpkins, warm cider and a tractor parked on Old Campus, Yale Hospitality hosted its annual Fall Fest this past Saturday for the first time in two years. Yale students gathered and took the opportunity to celebrate both the transition into fall and the upcoming arrival of Fall Break. Students were able to meet new peers and enjoy the upbeat atmosphere of DJ music, along with food and multiple carnival games. Every residential college had its own booth, where members of Yale Hospitality cooked unique foods. Davenport College’s booth, labeled “The Stock Pot,” served a roasted pumpkin butternut squash bisque with crostini. Trumbull College distributed hot cider and chai tea from giant cauldrons. And Grace Hopper College offered warm cinnamon mini-donuts.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WKYC

Cleveland International Film Festival to stream Fall Fest

CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously published story. The Cleveland International Film Festival (CIFF) made a big announcement on Thursday that Fall Fest will be on the CIFF's streaming platform. Fall Fest is set to take place Thursday, October 28 through Monday, November 1, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
ithaca.com

Candor’s Fall Fest a success

Thank you to all who participated in this year’s Candor Fall Festival Scarecrow Contest. Every entry was a winner. There were three categories: Group/Nonprofit; Individual; and Business. First Place Winners: Group/Nonprofit: School Bus Garage; Individual: Gwen Isham; Business: Halstead-Blinn Farm. Second Place Winners: Group/Nonprofit: Candor Free Library & School Rock...
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Vendors#Pumpkin
13abc.com

Sylvania Fall Fest returns

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual Sylvania Fall Festival on Sunday. It runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Historic Downtown Sylvania. The event will feature dozens of vendor booths, food trucks, live music, local political candidates, and family-friendly activities. The...
SYLVANIA, OH
WJFW-TV

Hanson's Garden Village hosts Fall Fest

Rhinelander - Hanson's Garden Village has been widely recognized as a great place for citizens in the Northwoods to get all types of plants. However, Hanson's also hosts an annual event each year, called their Fall Fest, where families and friends come together to enjoy the last bit of the harvest season.
RHINELANDER, WI
Watauga Democrat

Farmers Market to host Fall Fest Oct. 26

BOONE — The King Street Market is will host Fall Fest Tuesday, Oct. 26. Fall is finally here and at the market, this looks like lots of new seasonal produce, crisp air and celebrating Halloween. Fall Fest Activities include, a themed photo booth, locally-grown pumpkin painting, games like pumpkin ring...
BOONE, NC
Wesleyan Argus

Pumpkin Fest Celebrates Fall at Long Lane Farm

Long Lane Farm hosted the 17th annual Pumpkin Fest on Saturday, Oct. 16, after last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Pumpkin Fest—open to University students, faculty, and staff and Middletown residents—celebrates the fall harvesting season and the University and Middletown communities. “I think that October feels like...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Halloween
Herald-Dispatch

Fall Fest celebrates Appalachian heritage with music, storytelling

HUNTINGTON — Appalachian heritage was celebrated through music, story and dance Saturday as Old Central City hosted its annual Fall Fest. The event, which spanned across the antiques district in Huntington’s West End, featured live entertainment, shopping and fall-themed food and treats. It also served as a celebration for Huntington’s sesquicentennial, which the city has been observing throughout the year with different activities.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wesleyan.edu

Fall Harvest Celebrated with Middletown Community at Pumpkin Fest

During Long Lane Farm’s annual Pumpkin Festival, members of the Wesleyan and Middletown communities learned about local organic farming and food politics while enjoying free veggie burgers, hot cider, vendors, live music, and various crafts, including pumpkin painting. The organic, student-run farm has celebrated its fall harvest at the festival...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
lafayette.edu

Fall Fest: Pumpkins, Llamas, and Bull Rides

Lafayette Activities Forum hosted its annual Fall Fest on the Quad, which featured pumpkin painting, a petting zoo, food, and music Twitter. Photography by Adam Atkinson and Kwasi Obeng-Dankwa ’23. Related Stories. Event Focuses on Helping Students Thrive. Spring Music Festival on the Quad. Leave a Reply. Your email address...
EASTON, PA
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

West Boylston Fall Fest – Saturday 10/23!

A wonderful family event to celebrate all things fall and Halloween!. TWO LIVE BANDS: The very popular local bands, “Hit the Bus” and “Office Party” will be on the bandstand performing LIVE!. FOOD TRUCKS: Coffee Cabin, Captain Ron’s, Potato Potato and a BBQ truck. TRICK-OR-TREATING: We are inviting the kids...
WEST BOYLSTON, MA
bigrapidsnews.com

Boos, Brews and Brats: Manistee's Halloween fest slated for Oct. 30

Get excited for Manistee's annual Halloween themed festival, Boos, Brews and Brats, scheduled for the last Saturday in October. A wide range of activities will be held for families throughout the day, while fun for the adults will take place in the evening. Starting at noon, trick-or-treating for the kids...
MANISTEE, MI
The Eagle-Tribune

Harvest Fest a fun, family, fall affair

DERRY — It was a harvest of candy for many children at the annual Harvest Fest on Saturday at Griffin Park. Hundreds of children and their families converged on the park for the annual event, which included food trucks, pumpkin carving and much more. Also included was a trick-or-treat event...
FESTIVAL
Odessa American

Westover Baptist Fall Fest

Westover Baptist Church hosted a community outreach fall festival Saturday afternoon in West Odessa. The fall festival included children’s activities, live music and free food and was held as an outreach to their local community. 1 of 5.
WEST ODESSA, TX
Elkin Tribune

Wine Fest returns with perfect fall weather

YADKINVILLE — The skies looked threatening early in the day but it was the perfect fall temperature and wine lovers were thrilled for the return of the Yadkin Valley Grape Festival in Yadkinville on Saturday. Karen Nivens, from Charlotte, has made it a tradition to bring along her group of...
YADKINVILLE, NC
L'Observateur

St. Peter Fall Fest scheduled for October 24

RESERVE — The St. Peter School Fest will deliver much-needed Fall fun for local families from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, October 24 at 188 W. Seventh St. in Reserve. Food, drinks, a “truck or treat” car show open to the public, live local music, craft vendors, a cornhole tournament and a pumpkin patch are in order to give the community a reprieve from everything that has happened with Hurricane Ida.
RESERVE, LA
Eye On Annapolis

Fall Fest Returns to the Annapolis Town Center

As the crisp air creeps into our weekly forecast, the Annapolis Town Center announces the return of its signature event – Fall Fest. On October 30 from 12:00 – 4:00 pm, guests are welcome to enjoy some free, harvest-themed family fun. Jump on a tractor ride, run through a hay...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
fox17.com

City of Adams to hold first annual Fall Fest

Adams, Tenn. (WZTV) — The city of Adams will be holding their first ever Fall Fest this weekend. Adams, located in Robertson county, is famous for its Bell Witch legend. This year they're tapping into the area's spooky roots to bring everyone some Halloween fun. The city will be holding...
ADAMS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy