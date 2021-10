Lisa Haglund, President and CEO of Heritage Ministries, announced that Melissa Anderson has been named the Corporate Director of Communications for the organization. Anderson, a native of Kennedy, New York, is a graduate of Jamestown Business College, and most recently served as the Marketing Manager for the organization, beginning her career with Heritage in December 2016. Anderson resides in Frewsburg, New York, with her husband, Jason, and son Owen, and is actively involved in the dance and arts communities. She is also currently pursuing further education through Cornell University.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO