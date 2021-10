Killing a moose to keep your family fed for the long, cold winter to come has been a part of hunting culture in Alaska for generations. Most moose meat is consumed in an un-glamorous way, ground up or left as roasts to be accompanied by carrots and potatoes in the slow cooker. It’s a daily source of protein for many families here, and it meets that need well. But while a lot of the meat is for daily caloric consumption, the moose steak is one of the best cuts of wild game there is. It’s the first meal I look forward to right after killing a good bull. Here’s how I process a moose to ensure I get the best steaks for the grill.

PETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO