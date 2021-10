Lori DeWinkler presented the final program in the 2021 Saturdays at the Site lecture series at Red Rocks, the home of William Allen White, on Saturday morning. Held on the porch of the historic home, DeWinkler’s presentation explored the history of the White family gravesites. She also shared some of the steps she took to unravel mysteries around where members of the family are buried.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO