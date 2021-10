The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has been hailed by our own Scott Stein in his review as a great step forward for both Google and Samsung, due largely to resolving a lot of the integration issues between the two platforms. The only thing better than getting the best Android watch you can buy right now is getting it at a discount. You'll find both the 40mm and 44mm versions of the Galaxy Watch 4 on sale for the first time at a number of retailers today. But Target has an additional 10% discount as a part of its Target Circle program, which drops the price of the 40mm below $200.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO