Dubai [UAE], October 18 (ANI): India won the toss and opted to bowl first against England in the warm-up match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Monday. Speaking at the toss, India skipper Virat Kohli said, "We will bowl first. We have had success in the past. So we want to create that same energy. The IPL is right up there, but this is paramount. Adaptability, how plays where is what matters.""We are pretty solid in how we are going to start in the first game. We will look to give game-time to most of them. Things were different before IPL, now it's difficult to look beyond KL Rahul. He's been solid upfront. I will be batting at 3," he added.

WORLD ・ 10 DAYS AGO