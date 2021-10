In the video below I talk about the differences between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and the Apple Watch. The difference between a round watch and a rectangular. The different user cases, and what features we use on such different designs. Personally I think a rectangular watch as the Apple Watch is easier and better to use as a phone replacement. I use my Apple Watch Series 5 for a lot of stuff I used my iPhone for before. I use it to read and send emails and messages, make and answering calls and of course reading notifications. I could practically have my iPhone laying in my pocket or bag the whole time and use my Apple Watch first hand and my iPad Air 4 (2020) for all the stuff that I need a bigger display for. Like watching videos and reading.

