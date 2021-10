File this one under “disappointing but not surprising.” According to the YES Network’s Jack Curry, Aaron Boone will return as manager of the Yankees next season, and for the next two following that. Curry reports that the terms are a three-year deal with a club option to return in the fourth year. (At least, that’s how I read it.) I would have guessed a two-year deal to return – nobody likes to make their manager a lame-duck right away – so that element surprises me. The rest? Eh, not so much.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO