Unmasking the magic of superconductivity in twisted graphene

Doped graphene could be of use in next-generation electronic and photonic devices. However, chemical doping cannot be precisely controlled in the material and leads to external disorder that diminishes carrier mobility and conductivity. Here we show that graphene can be efficiently doped using a monolayer of tungsten oxyselenide (TOS) that is created by oxidizing a monolayer of tungsten diselenide. When the TOS monolayer is in direct contact with graphene, a room-temperature mobility of 2,000"‰cm2"‰Vâˆ’1"‰sâˆ’1 at a hole density of 3"‰Ã—"‰1013"‰cmâˆ’2 is achieved. Hole density and mobility can also be controlled by inserting tungsten diselenide interlayers between TOS and graphene, where increasing the layers reduces the disorder. With four layers, a mobility value of around 24,000"‰cm2"‰Vâˆ’1"‰sâˆ’1 is observed, approaching the limit set by acoustic phonon scattering, resulting in a sheet resistance below 50"‰Î©"‰sqâˆ’1. To illustrate the potential of our approach, we show that TOS-doped graphene can be used as a transparent conductor in a near-infrared (1,550"‰nm) silicon nitride photonic waveguide and ring resonator.

