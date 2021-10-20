CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

Committee is close to making a sports complex presentation

 8 days ago
Members of a committee working on a sports complex proposal in Geary County are getting closer to making their ideas public. Committee...

Dr. Beth Hudson is seeking a seat on the USD 475 Board of Education

Dr. Beth Hudson is a candidate for a seat on the Geary USD 475 Board of Education. She is a former longtime administrator in the school district. "All my time has been spent here in the district. So I've made a huge commitment to it not only in my career but I think people wise I've made a huge commitment to the people here,"said Hudson. "
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Kelli McCallum runs for the USD 475 Board of Education

Kelli McCallum wants to serve on the Geary USD 475 Board of Education. She is candidate for a seat on the Board. "If I am elected I would really like to see us get to a point where we're inviting a lot more community involvement and parent discussions in decisions that are made as well as being positive and inclusive of conversations that are going to happen."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Local group works on a statue design for Junction City

There is a group of local residents working on ideas and designs for a statue that will be unique to the community. A member of the group, Phyllis Fitzgerald said they are preparing guidelines to make public for people to begin submitting their ideas, "our mascot if you want to say that for our community." Fitzgerald added the statue design could involve branding for the community.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Commissioner Giordano issues statement on CVB

On Monday, the County Commission voted 2/1 to dissolve the Convention and Visitor Board. This was done so our new CVB director, Donna Price can be involved in revisiting the bylaws and interviewing potentional board members. All current members were invited to reapply. The current bylaws allow the Advisory Board...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
United Way fundraiser to-go will be on Wednesday

Central National Bank will host a chili and cinnamon roll fundraiser on Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. in their parking lot at 8th & Washington. The cost will be $6 for 16 oz. of chili and a cinnamon roll. All toppings will be pre-packaged this year for the safety of the community.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Optimists celebrate 60 years

The JC Breakfast Optimist Club, Inc. is celebrating 60 years as an organization that supports Geary County youth activities. The club was established in 1961, when Royce Baerg, an employee of KJCK and a member of a regional Optimist group, partnered with local contractor Edgar Ervin to pull together friends and associations to form a Junction City club.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
