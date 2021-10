The Texas Department of Transportation has been working on several I-45 projects that will last at least until 2026 to improve travel from Houston to Galveston. Multiple construction projects along I-45 have new deadlines that have been moved to a few months later than last projected, according to a September update from TxDOT. In March 2020, Community Impact Newspaper reported several segments of the widening project had their deadlines extended, and now they have been extended further.

TRAFFIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO