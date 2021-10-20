CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

Jackson Hospital looking to add ‘pandemic wing’

By Ramsey Romero
wtvy.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson Hospital in Marianna is working to get a grant to improve the hospital and better serve patients. After COVID hit, hospitals had to find a way to create negative pressure rooms. “Right now what we have is, we have plywood in the windows...

www.wtvy.com

Comments / 0

