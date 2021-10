Archana Rani was worried when her 3-year-old son, Subol, developed a high fever, but she knew exactly where to take him. The Borogoan Community Clinic in Bochagani Sub-District is just a 5-minute walk from where she lives, and she trusts the community health care provider to conduct a proper check-up and give the right advice. She also knew that if her son needed any medication, it would be provided free of charge.

