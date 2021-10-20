CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Fantastic Blend of Old Meets New in Lux Downtown Shreveport Condo

By Bristol
K945
K945
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Experience downtown living at its finest in this gorgeous, affordable condo offered for sale on Marshall Street in Shreveport!. Christina Payne with Diamond Realty & Associates is presenting this gem for sale. It's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit coming in at 850 square feet. But before you immediately dismiss this condo as...

k945.com

Comments / 0

 

