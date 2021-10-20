Yes’ Steve Howe on ‘The Quest’ and Recording Without Chris Squire

Rachel Howe is an artist and healer, who created her multidimensional brand Small Spells in 2013, after graduating from Parsons School of Design and working in the art world in New York for over a decade. Along with producing objects and garments with her original designs, she provides inspiration and healing through private tarot readings, reiki sessions, and hand-poked tattoos, as well as regular astrology posts and channeled messages on her Instagram feed, @smallspells. Her work empowering others to find their way to healing also takes the form of teaching workshops on tarot and accessing intuition, and the ethics of working with energy. In 2016, she illustrated, designed, and released the Small Spells tarot deck, with an accompanying guidebook. She has also released books on astrology and essays on healing, joining psychology and spirituality with a relatable modern voice. Reaching a broad audience through her illustrations that embrace mysticism while staying firmly rooted in the culture of modern design―drawing on the imagery of cartoons, tattoos, handmade illustrations, and low-fi graphic design―she has found a voice that is both accessible and aspirational. She regularly contributes astrology writing to various publications and provides illustration work for commissions such as Spotify's horoscope playlists. Her work has recently appeared in new compendiums of Tarot and Astrology by Taschen. Howe currently lives in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO