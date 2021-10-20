CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Yes’ Steve Howe on ‘The Quest’ and Recording Without Chris Squire

By Ryan Reed
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Yes lineup has always ebbed and flowed erratically — at this point, fans have grown used to such long-distance runarounds. But The Quest, the prog-rock band’s 22nd LP, marked a more significant shift than usual: It’s their first without the signature bass growl of cofounder Chris Squire, who died in...

classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Related
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

YES Unveils Video For 'Future Memories', Third Single From New Album 'The Quest'

Legendary progressive rockers YES — consisting of Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison and Billy Sherwood — have unveiled the video for "Future Memories". It marks the third single and video from their new album "The Quest", which came out October 1 on InsideOut Music/Sony Music and produced by Steve Howe.
MUSIC
Thrive Global

Steve Howe Of Omnia Corp: “Vision for your plan”

The global health and wellness market is worth more than 4.5 trillion dollars, driven by the demand of people who are seeking to improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. In order to serve this growing market, employers in this industry need well qualified and knowledgeable people to help provide these services. What does it take to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry?
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Squire
Person
Tony Levin
Person
Billy Sherwood
Person
Steve Howe
Person
Geoff Downes
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlene shares devastating news as she recovers from final operation

Princess Charlene of Monaco shared some heartbreaking news as she continues to recover from an operation in South Africa. The 43-year-old royal revealed on Instagram that her beloved pet dog had suddenly passed away. Sharing a photo of herself and her pup taken last Christmas, Charlene wrote: "My little Angel died last night, she was run over. I will miss you so much, Rest In Peace [broken heart emoji]."
WORLD
MarketRealist

Multimillionaire Barry Weiss, Star of Reality Show "Storage Wars," Is Set To Return This Season

Barry Weiss, who rose to fame as one of the stars of A&E reality show Storage Wars, hasn’t been on the show for a few years. According to a recent trailer for Season 14 of the series, 70-year-old Weiss will return to at least one episode of the new season. What has Weiss been up to since his last regular appearances on the show in 2013, and what's his net worth today?
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recording Studio#Heaven Earth#Ucr
wcsx.com

QUIZ: Rock Hall History Trivia

The 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place on October 30. Many music fans look forward to this night every year, but how much do you know about the Rock Hall’s history itself?. From important statistics to the inductees themselves, this quiz will test your knowledge...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Music
HipHopDX.com

Westside Gunn Gets Checked By Mr. T's Daughter Over Jewelry Flex

Westside Gunn has never been one to dim his light, especially when it comes to fashion. Even before signing to Eminem, joining JAY-Z’s Roc Nation or collaborating with Kanye West, the Buffalo, New York native confidently crowned himself “Flygod.”. His latest flex wasn’t met with the usual fanfare he’s come...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NYLON

Måneskin Made Their US TV Debut On 'The Tonight Show'

Last night (October 26th), America was formally introduced to the Italian rock band, Maneskin. Fresh off their Eurovision Song Contest win, the impressive quartet made their US television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Performing live from New York's Studio 6B, the group dazzled viewers with their hit-cover of the viral song “Begging.”
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Who is Rick Ness' girlfriend and was the Gold Rush star married?

Discovery Channel’s Gold Rush follows different gold miners as they seek out their fortune in Canada. As of 2021, the show is onto its twelfth season and Rick Ness, Parker Schnabel, Fred Lewis, the Beets family and a load of newbies are on board. Gold Rush has been airing since...
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Tim Allen Sells Ford GT Supercar for Insane Price

Known for more than just comedy, Last Man Standing star Tim Allen loves cars. After recently putting up a unique one from his collection to auction, it sold for an insane price. Tim Allen’s 2017 Ford GT supercar sold for a massive $1 million on the Bring a Trailer auction...
CELEBRITIES
MassLive.com

Elton John sets new record with ‘Cold Heart’

Elton John’s new single featuring Dua Lipa has given the musical legend yet another honor: He’s the first artist to have a Top 10 song in six different decades. The single, “Cold Heart,” recently made it to No. 2 on the U.K. charts. The achievement takes John out of a...
MUSIC
Classic Rock 105.1

Foo Fighters Now Have a TATENOKAWA Sake

Foo Fighters are celebrating their 25th anniversary and the release of their new album, Medicine at Midnight, by collaborating with TATENOKAWA to create an original sake: Foo Fighters × Tatenokawa Junmai Daiginjo Hansho Gin. "Hansho Gin" translates to "Midnight Silver." You can watch the promotional video for the collab below.
MUSIC
Classic Rock 105.1

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Confirm Biopic

A new movie centering on Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne is currently in the works. The untitled, biopic-style film, which will focus on the couple's decades-long relationship, is being developed by PolyGram Entertainment, the movie and television sector of Universal Music Group. It's also being produced by two of the Osbourne's children, Aimee and Jack, via Osbourne Media.
CELEBRITIES
lapl.org

Interview With Zine Maker - Rachel Howe

Rachel Howe is an artist and healer, who created her multidimensional brand Small Spells in 2013, after graduating from Parsons School of Design and working in the art world in New York for over a decade. Along with producing objects and garments with her original designs, she provides inspiration and healing through private tarot readings, reiki sessions, and hand-poked tattoos, as well as regular astrology posts and channeled messages on her Instagram feed, @smallspells. Her work empowering others to find their way to healing also takes the form of teaching workshops on tarot and accessing intuition, and the ethics of working with energy. In 2016, she illustrated, designed, and released the Small Spells tarot deck, with an accompanying guidebook. She has also released books on astrology and essays on healing, joining psychology and spirituality with a relatable modern voice. Reaching a broad audience through her illustrations that embrace mysticism while staying firmly rooted in the culture of modern design―drawing on the imagery of cartoons, tattoos, handmade illustrations, and low-fi graphic design―she has found a voice that is both accessible and aspirational. She regularly contributes astrology writing to various publications and provides illustration work for commissions such as Spotify's horoscope playlists. Her work has recently appeared in new compendiums of Tarot and Astrology by Taschen. Howe currently lives in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy