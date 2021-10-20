CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Hybrid Software Group celebrates name change at Euronext Stock Exchange

labelandnarrowweb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHybrid Software Group PLC recently celebrated its name change and corporate identity by ringing the bell to open trading at the Euronext Stock Exchange in Brussels, Belgium. Hybrid Software Group PLC changed its name from Global Graphics PLC following shareholder approval on October 13, 2021. The new name underlines the Group’s...

www.labelandnarrowweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

GlobalFoundries shares now on sale through IPO, starting at $47

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — GlobalFoundries, Inc. (GF), the semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Malta, held an initial public offering (IPO) of 55 million ordinary shares of its stock for close to $2.6 billion on Thursday. The IPO price works out to $47 per share. GF CEO Tom Caulfield was on hand in Manhattan to speak at the […]
MALTA, NY
Computer Weekly

A hybrid approach: How the conversation around cloud is changing

Enterprise cloud migrations used to be discussed in absolute terms. In this e-guide, we take a look at how the conversation around cloud is changing within the enterprise, as migration habits and preferences are shaped by world events, resiliency and business agility concerns, as well as financial considerations. Table Of...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Software#Software Company#Hybrid Software Group Plc#Global Graphics Plc#Hybrid Software Group#Meteor Inkjet#Bell
The Motley Fool

5 Stocks to Buy as the Workforce Goes Hybrid

The dynamics of work are changing. More people are working partially or fully remote than ever before, and the shift to a hybrid work environment is only expected to ramp up in the years ahead. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Oct. 13, Fool contributors Brian Withers, Rachel Warren, and Trevor Jennewine discuss five stocks that investors should consider to capitalize on these trends.
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

Delta Apparel CEO Credits Near-Shore Sourcing for Q4 Performance

Delta Group sales increased 5 percent as buyers of the retail-direct business saw the advantages of its near-shore manufacturing network. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
Cheddar News

Informatica goes public with push to the cloud

Cloud data management company Informatica made its market debut on the New York Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol INFA. Shares ending the day even after opening at $27.55. with shares priced at $29 apiece. This is the second time the company has gone public after being founded back in 1993. Informatica then went private in a $5 billion deal in 2015. Now, the company is reentering public markets as a subscription business with a push to the cloud. Cheddar News welcomes CEO of Informatica, Amit Walia, to discuss.
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Cap Yarns LLC, Delivering Unsurpassed Quality and Innovation Since 1944

Cap Yarns, LLC takes pride in having the greatest ﬁber blending capacity of any yarn manufacturer in the Americas. Their ability to produce custom yarns in large and small batches in record turnaround times has earned Cap Yarns a rare distinction in the industry. Cap Yarns is renowned for its innovative, unique and high-quality specialty yarns and custom blends for the knitting and weaving industries. They feature sustainably sourced natural and ﬁber-dyed yarns with distinct characteristics capable of creating original looks and textures for a discerning international clientele. What truly sets Cap Yarns ahead of the pack is their reCapture upcycled yarns...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
MarketWatch

Hewlett Packard Enterprise provides upbeat 2022 profit outlook, raises longer-term revenue growth view

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. rose 1.0% in afternoon trading Thursday, after the information technology company provided an upbeat earnings outlook for next year, and raised its longer-term revenue growth outlook. The company said it expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 to $2.10, compared with the FactSet EPS consensus of $1.97. The company also said it expects to buy back at least $500 million worth of its stock in 2022, and pay out about $625 million in dividends. Chief Executive Antonio Neri said at the company's virtual securities analyst meeting that there are three distinct trends that have gained traction as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic: 1) explosion of data at the edge which requires secure connectivity; 2) the mandate for a cloud-everywhere experience; and 3) the need to quickly extract value from data to generate insights and build new business models. The company raised its compound annual growth rate for revenue, for 2022 through 2024, to 2% to 4% from 1% to 3%. The stock has run up 24.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.1%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

Why Leading Brands Are Turning to Customization & Personalization Strategies to Drive Growth, Profitability

Leading companies are constantly looking for ways to drive growth, improve their bottom line and create a loyal customer base. In addition, the pandemic has caused a major surge in online consumer purchasing, providing tantalizing opportunities for new and old brands to reach their customers directly. But how can these companies stand out from their competitors? How can they differentiate while staying on brand? Is there a way to maintain margins and reduce discounting in the face of major supply chain disruptions? “To many brands, these problems may seem intractable or, at best, extremely difficult to overcome,” said Jud Barr, CEO of...
RETAIL
ambcrypto.com

Crypto company to be listed on Paris Euronext Growth stock market

Both China and the U.S. have been taking turns to dominate the crypto news cycle. However, France too is seeing a lot of action in the industry this year, thanks to both private companies and prominent banks. A big deal. One example of such a development was the announcement that...
STOCKS
ecomagazine.com

Sonardyne Group Limited Changes Name to Covelya Group Limited

Sonardyne Group Limited, a family-owned global group of companies comprising Chelsea Technologies, EIVA, Sonardyne, Voyis and Wavefront, announces that it is rebranding as Covelya Group Limited. Alongside the name change, the company announced that Simon Partridge will succeed Ralph Rayner as company Chairman with immediate effect. Ralph will remain on...
BUSINESS
beincrypto.com

Crypto Blockchain Industries Listing on Paris Stock Exchange

French company Crypto Blockchain Industries will be listed on the Paris Euronext Growth stock market. The company plans to list its shares at a price of €2, which would give it a market capitalization of around €38.7 million ($45 million). Although not typically in the headlines with regard to cryptocurrencies,...
STOCKS
investing.com

London Stock Exchange Group backs CEO's 25% pay hike

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) confirmed a 25% pay increase for its CEO David Schwimmer on Monday, saying most shareholders backed the package to reflect the exchange's $27 billion takeover of data and analytics company Refinitiv. Shareholders at the annual meeting in April voted by 76.5%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
labelandnarrowweb.com

Mark Andy celebrates 75 years in label and packaging industry

When Mark Andrews, Sr. built his first tape press in his workshop in Missouri, USA, in 1946, he certainly could not have expected what 75 years into the future would look like: tens of thousands of Mark Andy machines in operation around the world, an extensive portfolio of narrow web equipment, a leader in digital hybrid technology and more.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

This Day In Market History: The Toronto Stock Exchange Launches

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened: On this day 158 years ago, the Toronto Stock Exchange was founded. Where The Market Was: The TSE predates both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500. What Else...
STOCKS
The Conversation

Have stock exchanges become more environmentally friendly?

The 2008 financial crisis had a major impact on the behaviour of global stock exchanges. Exchanges – widely blamed for the crash – suffered a crisis of ethics and investor confidence, forcing them to try to improve their image and their business conduct. Over the same period, there has been...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

London Stock Exchange Warns on Supply Chain Shortages

(Reuters) -London Stock Exchange Group said it was on track to achieve cost savings from the integration of data platform Refinitiv after a steady third quarter, but warned supply chain shortages could impact the timing of its technology spending. The exchange said pro forma underlying income was 1.78 billion pounds...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy