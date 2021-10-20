CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

CDC Warns Americans Against Travel to Singapore

TravelPulse
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, October 19, the city/state of Singapore – one of the most popular tourist destinations in Southeast Asia – reopened its doors to fully vaccinated travelers from eight countries, including the United States. The U.S. State Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advise, ‘don’t...

www.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTSA

Singapore vaccinates 85% of population and COVID-19 cases & deaths soar

The island nation of Singapore has nearly every citizen vaccinated for covid, but despite that, they are seeing record cases, why isn’t the herd immunity we were told to expect happening? For perspective, Lars speaks with Dr. Henry Miller who is a physician, a molecular biologist, and Senior Fellow at the Pacific Research Institute.
PUBLIC HEALTH
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Free Travel#Tsa#Americans#The U S State Department#White House#The State Dept#Johns Hopkins University#Travelpulse
CBS 8

New vaccine requirements for travelers begins Nov. 8

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — This new travel system that will begin on November 8 essentially loosens the restrictions which has prevented most inbound travel from dozens of countries. The White House has given the go ahead from once banned countries like most of the European Union, United Kingdom, and...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
WISH-TV

New COVID-19 variant emerges, doctors call it ‘delta plus’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new coronavirus variant has emerged in places such as Europe and Canada, and scientists worry it spreads even faster than the delta variant. They have dubbed the new mutation ‘delta plus’ because it’s said to be 10% more transmissible than the original delta strain currently dominating the globe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Observer

CDC Adds 5 New Destinations to Highest COVID-19 Travel Warning List

The CDC added five new destinations to its highest Level 4 COVID-19 travel warning list, including four countries in Eastern Europe. Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova and Romania, which were previously designated as Level 4, have all been elevated to the Level 4 “Very High” risk category, as was the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
Country
Thailand
Best Life

This Is Where Delta Is About to Surge in the U.S., Virus Experts Say

In July, the U.S. was seeing daily COVID-19 case rates we hadn't seen since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. But throughout the last few months, the Delta variant changed all of that, putting the U.S. back in a vulnerable place with the pandemic. Recently, COVID cases have started to decline in most states while vaccination rates have risen. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have declined by more than 11 percent in the last week, while vaccinations have risen by more than 30 percent in that same timeframe. So now, people in the U.S. are once again hopeful that the pandemic will finally come to an end soon, especially as some experts have said they expect Delta to be the last serious wave. Unfortunately, others have been warning that the Delta surge is not yet over for everyone in the U.S., with some states expected to get the worst of it in the coming months. Read on to find out exactly where Delta is about to hit next.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

US citizens will need vaccine or negative test to enter America

US citizens returning from abroad will still need to provide proof of having received a Covid-19 vaccine if they want to avoid more stringent testing requirements, White House officials said.On Monday, President Joe Biden is set to sign a presidential proclamation implementing new vaccination and testing requirements for entry into the United States. The new requirements, which will be in force as of 8 November, will require all non-citizen, non-immigrant travelers to the US to be vaccinated against Covid-19 unless they are under 18 or a country that the Centers for Disease Control determines to have low vaccine availability.But while...
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

Delta CEO Warns Travelers to Prepare for This, Starting Nov. 8

After a long year and a half of mainly staying put, people are beginning to travel at pre-pandemic levels once again. According to data from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), almost 2 million people passed through security checkpoints at U.S. airports on Oct. 25, doubling the number seen on the same date the previous year and falling short of 2019's numbers by approximately 300,000 travelers, The Washington Post reports. But even as people begin to take to the skies again, the CEO of Delta Airlines warned that those traveling in the coming weeks should prepare themselves for a different experience when they reach the airport. Read on to see what you can expect before you take off.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Soon, You Could Need a Vaccine to Travel Domestically

Things have fluctuated a lot recently in terms of pandemic-era travel. Between the US lifting travel bans for vaccinated tourists in some countries and adding others to its avoid travel list, I, personally, have been wondering about domestic restrictions for American travelers. As the pandemic continues and numbers in America spike, it seems lawmakers are trying to figure out how to curb infection rates. Earlier this week, a US Senator introduced a bill that would require all travelers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative test to take a domestic flight.
TRAVEL
Washington Post

Antibody tests for covid can be useful

The Oct. 19 Health & Science article “Antibody tests can’t give answers you want about covid-19 immunity” was overly negative about the use of antibody tests that can confirm immunity to fight a coronavirus infection. Dozens of countries, particularly those in Europe, have rolled out antibody testing for a wide range of purposes. Some have made antibody testing a part of their official framework for determining whether someone has had the virus recently and recovered — and can therefore get a coronavirus passport or certificate. In Austria, for instance, people can take official covid antibody tests to determine if they are deemed “recovered,” and can get that country’s health pass as a result.
SCIENCE
Idaho8.com

CDC moves large European country to its highest level of Covid-19 travel risk

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added just one new location to its list of “very high” risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, architecturally rich Ukraine, the second-largest nation in Europe in land area, was moved up from Level 3, or “high” risk for Covid-19, to Level 4, the agency’s highest risk category.
TRAVEL
deseret.com

This airport worker was infected with an unknown COVID-19 variant

An airport worker in Hong Kong was recently infected with a coronavirus variant from an unknown source, according to the South China Morning Post. The case was the first local COVID-19 case in Hong Kong in 51 days. The cargo handler reportedly had the L452R mutation, which is commonly seen...
WORLD
Reuters

China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up

BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's latest COVID-19 outbreak is increasingly likely to spread further, a health official said on Sunday, as authorities urged all regions to step up monitoring and called for a reduction in travel across provinces. China has largely contained the virus but it is determined to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

Another Country Has Been Added to the CDC's 'Avoid Travel' List

The latest wave of COVID-19 cases in the US is abating some, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added another country to the list of places it advises American vacationers avoid. On October 25, the CDC added Ukraine to its list of Level 4 countries, the...
TRAVEL
IBTimes

7 Countries The CDC Now Warns As High Risk For Travel

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging travelers to steer clear of seven more countries that it deems to be high risk for contracting COVID-19 as cases of the virus are on the rise in these locations. Singapore was cited for a having a “very high” level COVID-19...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy