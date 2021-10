LOS ANGELES — The Animation Is Film Festival returns to Hollywood this weekend for its fourth edition with some intriguing titles, including some likely Oscar contenders. The 2021, in-person event at the TCL Chinese 6 counts among its banner selections an opening-night presentation of "The Summit of the Gods," with director Patrick Imbert ("The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales") present for a Q&A, a "centerpiece" presentation of the new Mamoru Hosoda feature, "Belle" (with a Hosoda Q&A to follow) and the refugee feature "Flee" closing the festival. Here are a few of the festival's highlights.

