Energy Industry

Saudi Arabia Says OPEC+ Is Powerless to Ease Natural-Gas Crisis

By Analysis Editor Picks
investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia said any extra oil from the OPEC+ cartel would do little to bring down surging natural-gas prices. “We see our role as extremely limited,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said during the CERAWeek India Energy Forum on Wednesday. “The issue is not the availability of...

za.investing.com

investing.com

Dip-Buying, OPEC ‘Magic Mantra’ Lift U.S. Crude From Lows

Investing.com - Barely 24 hours after oil’s sharpest selloff since early October, bulls were back to buy the dips in crude and bring U.S. crude to a higher settlement on Thursday. Brent closed lower for a second straight day. But with another day left to the end of the week,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.41%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the Media & Publishing, Cement and Agriculture & Food sectors led shares lower. At the close in Saudi Arabia, the Tadawul All Share lost 0.41%. The best performers of the session on the Tadawul All...
STOCKS
Reuters

Saudi Arabia in talks with automakers on plant plans, minister says

RIYADH, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is in talks with several carmakers about manufacturing in the country, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih told Reuters, with an announcement expected this year. The discussions are part of plans to attract foreign investment to support the transformation of Saudi Arabia's economy and...
WORLD
#U S Oil Production#Bloomberg
The Independent

Moldova turns to Poland for gas amid tensions with Russia

The Republic of Moldova has turned to a non-Russian natural gas supplier for the first time as the former Soviet republic seeks to avert a looming gas shortage this winter after failing to renew a long-term supply contract with Moscow.On Tuesday, Moldova received a million cubic meters of gas from Poland in a move aimed at diversifying its energy supply following years of strong Russian influence over the small nation of 3.5 million people.Moldovan President Maia Sandu posted online on Wednesday that the European Commission has pledged €60 million ($70 million) to help the country with its gas crisis....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

The Global Energy Crisis: Implications of Record High Natural Gas Prices

The recent spike in energy prices across the globe has led to talks of an energy crisis with far reaching repercussions as the Northern Hemisphere braces for winter. The recent spike in energy prices across the globe has led to talks of an energy crisis with far reaching repercussions as the Northern Hemisphere braces for winter. While a significant focus has been on natural gas as gas spot prices in Asia and Europe hit levels unthinkable before ($56/million British thermal unit [mmBtu], or over $320/barrel [bbl] in oil-equivalent terms), the crisis has extended well beyond gas: oil prices are rising, China and Europe are facing record coal prices, and carbon prices in Europe have reached historic levels. As gas-fired plants (or coal in some regions) are at the margin, this is also leading to record power prices in different parts of the world. These circumstances lead to immediate concerns, but also flag important potential lessons for the future.
TRAFFIC
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
naturalgasworld.com

US trade group says natural gas still in play

But its vice president said natural gas is complementary to, not an alternative for, renewable forms of energy. The vice president of the American Gas Association said October 26 through social media that upgrading natural gas-powered plants during the energy transition is “quite reasonable.”. “Allowing gas-fired power plant upgrades is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Spain presses Algeria to guarantee natural gas supply

For the second time in a month, a member of Spain’s government met with Algerian officials on Wednesday to guarantee the European country’s supply of natural gas after Algeria closes a pipeline that runs through Morocco this weekend.While a leader in wind and solar power, Spain still relies heavily on energy imports, and Algeria provides over a third of its natural gas. Spanish officials worry that a shortage in supplies will augment skyrocketing energy prices that have made electricity bills a major problem for its left-wing coalition government.The trip by Spain’s deputy prime minister for ecological transition, Teresa Ribera,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Saudi Oil Minister: OPEC+ Shouldn't Rush To Boost Production

OPEC+ needs to remain cautious with its approach to oil production adjustments despite rising prices, Saudi Arabia’s oil minister Abdulaziz bin Salman told Bloomberg in an interview. Bin Salman noted that higher production is only justifiable when there is a clear purpose for it, which, according to him, was now...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WEKU

Saudi Arabia pledges net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — One of the world's largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia, announced Saturday it aims to reach "net zero" greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, joining more than 100 countries in a global effort to try and curb man-made climate change. Although the kingdom will aim to reduce...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IBTimes

Saudi Arabia Says Aiming For Zero Carbon Emissions By 2060

Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia will aim to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060, its de facto ruler said Saturday, days before the COP26 global climate summit. The kingdom, one of the world's biggest polluters, said it would also join a global effort to cut methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

Haradh–Hawiyah Gas, Saudi Arabia

The 450km-long, upcoming Haradh–Hawiyah Gas project will be operated by Saudi Arabian Oil. This onshore, gas pipeline, with a maximum diameter of 36 inches, will start in Eastern Province (Saudi Arabia) and ends in Eastern Province (Saudi Arabia). The Haradh–Hawiyah Gas project is expected to commence operations in 2022 and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

Oil refining renaissance under threat from natural gas crisis

Surging prices for natural gas are threatening to eat up the profit some oil refiners are making on their fuels, forcing them to cut processing rates and even altering normal crude-buying patterns. Natural gas -- specifically methane -- is central to making the hydrogen that oil refineries rely on for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Experts say Chinese demand for natural gas to challenge energy market

China's quest for obtaining larger volumes of natural gas is expected to further jar world energy markets. China, with the largest energy consumption globally, has sharply increased its natural gas purchases. China's voracious natural gas appetite has been backed by policies which have driven the replacement of coal-fired plants with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

