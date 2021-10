Seasoning blends add so much flavor to dishes that it is hard to imagine chili or tacos without them. A simple meal with chicken, beef, fish or roasted or grilled veggies can be elevated to deliciousness with a seasoning mix. Sometimes it is tricky to know which spices blend well together. Store-bought seasoning blends tend to be high in sugar and sodium, and many contain additives. Do-it-yourself mixes allow the creation of flavors to one’s liking while avoiding the additives. Most, if not all, of the spices in the creation are probably already on hand.

