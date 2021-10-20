CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Baker Hughes profit misses estimates amid supply chain woes

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Oilfield firm Baker Hughes Co reported quarterly profit that fell short of analyst expectations on Wednesday, in part due to global supply chain issues, sending its shares down sharply in early trading. Oil service firms are expected to be supported by a rebound in oil prices to pre-pandemic...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Shopify Trades Lower After Missing Revenue And Earnings Estimates

Investing.com -- Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) stock dropped 3.5% premarket as the e-commerce software provider missed estimates on both top and bottom lines, with concerns of a post-pandemic hangover rearing their head. The Canadian company reported $0.81 in adjusted net income per share (adjusting out a big equity gain), and revenues of...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Companies#Oil And Gas#Reuters#Baker Hughes Co#Hal#Refinitiv Ibes#Hurricane Ida
Zacks.com

4 Healthcare Stocks to Top Q3 Estimates Amid Coronavirus Woes

The healthcare sector is one of the largest and the most complex in U.S. economy. Healthcare spending reflects a significant portion of the nation's GDP. The same has been increasing at a higher rate ever since the pandemic. The overall sector is poised well for growth on the back of its aging population and demand for products and services induced by the pandemic. In the to-be-reported quarter, the sector is expected to have seen an upside.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
MarketWatch

General Dynamics tops profit expectations but revenue misses

General Dynamics Corp. reported third-quarter profit that rose above expectations but revenue that missed, as the aerospace and defense contractor's technologies, combat and aerospace business segments missed expectations while marine systems beat. The stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Net income edged up to $860 million, or $3.07 a share, from $834 million, or $2.90 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $2.98. Revenue grew 1.5% to $9.57 billion, but was below the FactSet consensus of $9.85 billion. Among business segments, Aerospace revenue rose 4.6% to $2.07 billion but missed the FactSet consensus of $2.14 billion; Technologies revenue fell 4.0% to $3.12 billion to miss expectations of $3.34 billion; Combat Systems revenue declined 3.1% to $1.75 billion, below expectations of $1.81 billion; and Marine Systems revenue rose 9.6% to $2.64 billion, to beat expectations of $2.58 billion. The stock has run up 37.5% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21.8%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies, but stocks at a key delivery hub decline

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 22. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expected a 100,000-barrel decline, but the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.3 million-barrel climb, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 2 million barrels for gasoline and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 2.7 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub fell by 3.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices continued to trade lower after the EIA data. December West Texas Intermediate crude contract fell 83 cents, or 1%, at $83.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, little changed from $83.81 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ZDNet

Netgear cuts Q4 outlook amid supply chain woes, weak consumer demand

Netgear is seeing stronger demand from small businesses, but consumer demand has slowed, and supply chain woes will hit fourth quarter sales. The networking company reported third quarter revenue of $290.2 million, down 23.3% from a year ago when workers upgraded remote office and Wi-Fi infrastructure en masse. The company reported third quarter earnings of 31 cents a share and non-GAAP earnings of 50 cents a share.
MARKETS
Reuters

Lockheed clips revenue outlook on supply chain woes

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) lowered its 2021 revenue expectations by 2.5% to $67 billion on Tuesday and said next year's revenue could fall to $66 billion as the COVID-19 pandemic hobbles the company's supply chain. The news sent Lockheed's shares down 7.7%...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

UPS stock rallies after profit and revenue beats, as all business segments top forecasts

Shares of United Parcel Service Inc. rallied 1.7% toward a three-month high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the package delivery giant reported third-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, with all business segments topping forecasts. Net income was $2.33 billion, and earnings per share of $2.65 rose 18.3% from a year ago. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted EPS came to $2.71 to beat the FactSet consensus of $2.55. Revenue grew 9.2% to $23.2 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $22.6 billion. U.S. domestic segment revenue grew 7.4% to $14.21 billion, helped by a 12.0% increase in revenue per piece, above the FactSet consensus of $14.19 billion; international segment revenue increased 15.5% to 4.72 billion, above expectations of $4.66 billion; and supply chain solution revenue rose 8.4% to $4.26 billion to beat expectations of $3.67 billion. The company raised its 2021 outlook for capital expenditures to $4.2 billion from $4.0 billion. The stock has rallied 21.1% year to date through Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has advanced 26.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 16.8%.
STOCKS
Houston Chronicle

Baker Hughes posts first profit in 2021 as oil prices rise

Baker Hughes posted its first profit this year during the third quarter as drilling activity and oil prices continued to rebound from the pandemic-driven oil bust. The Houston oilfield services giant on Wednesday said it made $8 million during the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with losses of $68 million during the second quarter, $452 million during the first quarter and $170 million during the same quarter a year earlier. Revenue inched up to nearly $5.1 billion from $5.05 billion a year earlier.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
101 WIXX

Baker Hughes posts Q3 profit as drilling demand returns

(Reuters) -Baker Hughes Co reported a quarterly profit on Wednesday compared to a year-ago loss, as crude prices recovered to pre-pandemic levels, fueling drilling activity and demand for oilfield services. Global crude prices are trading at pre-pandemic levels on the back of a demand recovery and the Organization of the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Baker Hughes (BKR) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

BKR - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents. However, the bottom line improved drastically from the year-ago period’s profit of 4 cents per share. Revenues totaled $5,093 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,343 million....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes misses profit and revenue forecasts as Hurricane Ida, inflation and supply constraints weighed

Shares of Baker Hughes Co. sank 1.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the oilfield products and services company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that missed expectations, as results were hurt by Hurricane Ida, cost inflation in chemicals and supply-chain constraints. The company swung to net income of $8 million, or a penny a share, from a loss of $170 million, or 25 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to 16 cents from 10 cents, but missed the FactSet consensus of 21 cents. Revenue edged up 0.9% to $5.09 billion but...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy