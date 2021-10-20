GOOD DAY NEWS STARTER: 63-Year-Old Woman Joins College Golf Team

(CNN) — Debbie Blount is, for the most part, your average college undergrad, trying to make it through the semester amid piles of homework and a packed after-school schedule. She enjoys her history classes but struggles with statistics, a subject she calls the “bane of [her] existence.” She just declared...
A nearly 100-year-old Australian man is celebrating after making a hole-in-one just before his 100th birthday. Here is Hugh Brown talking about his amazing golf success.
Debbie Blount opened eyes last year when she walked on to the Reinhardt University golf team as a 62-year-old, first-year player. Now, a year later, she’s proving that she isn't a “one-year wonder.”. Since last year, she’s received a partial scholarship and has improved her putting and short game. Academically,...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Marshall women's golf team improved in the final round of the Olde Stone Intercollegiate on Tuesday. Junior Makena Rauch led the way jumping up 22 places on the leaderboard. As a team, the Herd improved its score by 19 strokes from the second to the...
Juan Anthony Cruz of Carlsbad made a 15-foot putt for an eagle on the final green to capture the championship of the Shootout at Six Shooter Siding tournament by one shot Sunday at the Robert Lumpkin Memorial Disc Golf Course at Tucumcari's Five Mile Park. And get this: Cruz is...
Debbie Blount is a sophomore golfer at Reinhardt University in Waleska, Ga. She's also the latest college athlete to sign a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, the 50-unit sports bar chain. She also happens to be 63 years old. Blount is part of the chain's...
