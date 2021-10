When I was 7, my father died by suicide. To say I was traumatized to learn that he hung himself with a tie would be an understatement. My mother, also experiencing this trauma, had no place where she could share her loss and the feelings of guilt and shame and anger that many survivors of suicide experience. According to the Journal of Affective Disorders, about half of adults have been exposed to at least one suicide in their lifetime and about 35% experience some form of emotional distress. It is common to struggle with intense feelings of shock, rage, denial, disbelief, anger, rage, shame, and even relief.

