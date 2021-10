EXCLUSIVE: Darnell Metayer & Josh Peters are set to write Val Zod, the HBO Max adaptation that Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society is producing for DC Entertainment and Warner Bros Television. Val Zod is the story of another Kryptonian with powers who hails from the same doomed planet as Superman. The hero is Black, and he finds refuge on Earth 2. Like the original Man of Steel, he is sheltered on his adopted planet but eventually in the comics is pitted against a brainwashed Superman. Metayer & Peters are prolific television and feature writers who broke onto the scene with their original...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO