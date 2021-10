Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Phobia Game Studio have announced CARRION is now available for PS4, via the PlayStation Store. While Carrion is now available for PS4, the game has been available across Windows PC, Linux, Mac (all via Steam), Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. In case you missed it, you can find our thorough review for the game here – we highly recommend it!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO