Two years after his split from longtime wife Wendy Williams, TV producer Kevin Hunter is reportedly engaged to Sharina Hudson. Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter is engaged to Sharina Hudson, the woman he had a longtime affair with during the course of his marriage. According to Page Six, the TV producer bought an $80,000 engagement ring for Sharina as far back as April 2020, and she has been wearing it since then (as evidenced by her Instagram posts). The two share one daughter, Journey, 2, together. HollywoodLife has reached out to Kevin’s rep for comment.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO