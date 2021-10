Lion Castle and Backup Plan have shared exclusively with Nintendo Enthusiast the launch trailer for Angry Alligator, an open-world adventure for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 where you play as an alligator eating everything in sight. The game launches on Nintendo Switch with a release date of October 19, 2021, but the PlayStation 4 release date is still to be confirmed. It will retail for $29.99 physically and digitally, though it is currently 10% off on the eShop. GS2 Games is handling publishing in North America, while Lion Castle is handling it for Europe.

