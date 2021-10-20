CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mila Kunis reveals ‘biggest parenting fail’ while recalling husband Ashton Kutcher’s reaction

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Mila Kunis has recalled her biggest “ parenting fail,” with the actor revealing that her husband Ashton Kutcher didn’t agree with her handling of the situation.

Kunis, who shares daughter Wyatt Isabelle, six, and Dimitri Portwood, four, with Kutcher, reflected on the moment during an appearance on Ellen Digital’s Mom Confessions web series, where she revealed that she had once encouraged her daughter to “push” a fellow child.

Acknowledging that her story was “about to get [her] in trouble,” the Friends With Benefits star began by recalling how there had been a child in her daughter’s preschool who “wasn’t very kind and pushed my daughter”.

“My daughter came back and was like: ‘Such and such little kiddo pushed me.’ And I instinctually said: ‘Did you push her back?’ And my daughter’s like: ‘No!’” Kunis said.

According to the 38-year-old actor, she then advised her daughter to stand up for herself and push the child back.

“I was like: ‘Push her back next time. You push her back and you say no thank you and walk away,’” Kunis continued, before recalling how her husband had strongly disagreed with her advice. “I turned around and I see Ashton’s face and he was like: ‘No!’”

However, according to Kunis, she was adamant that her daughter stand up to the bully, acknowledging that she encouraged her not to push the child “off of a ladder,” “off of a swing,” or off of a slide.

“On the ground, even Steven, you push her back,” she continued, before concluding: “I’d say that that’s a parenting fail.”

During the interview, Kunis also revealed that her and Kutcher’s children haven’t said anything mean to her yet, as she is still the “centre of their universe”.

“I would say that we haven’t quite hit the meanest thing my kid has said to me yet,” she joked.

The actor’s candid responses come after she and Kutcher recently faced backlash after revealing that they only bathe their children when “you can see the dirt on them”.

