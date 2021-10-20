Zeds Dead, MKLA convene for ‘Alive’ visual

We all anticipated that Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd would eventually cross paths, but no one could’ve been prepared for the day it would actually happen. As Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello graced a Brooklyn-based warehouse for their pre-show performance at the VMAs, no one was realistically forecasting any musical bombshells from Swedish House Mafia beyond them playing out “It Gets Better” and “Lifetime” just as they did on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. In typical, unpredictable Swedish House Mafia fashion, the performance didn’t end there. The Swedes capped things off with a 25-second sliver of an impending mega-crossover with none other than The Weeknd, summoning instant chaos across Twitter as well as the trio’s subreddit and discord channel. One month and a handful of teasers later, Swedish House Mafia’s hall-of-fame worthy alliance alongside The Weeknd has been let loose as “Moth To A Flame” becomes the third tracklist member of Paradise Again.

