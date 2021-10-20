Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories

The Mid-Prairie School Board approved an agreement this week to provide Home School Assistance Program services to the Lone Tree School District. As a part of the 28E agreement, Lone Tree students will be provided with education materials and learning through the Mid-Prairie Homeschool Assistance Program while still being able to participate in activities in their home district. Superintendent Mark Schneider explains why the board approved to move forward with this agreement, “It really is a win, win, win for everyone. It’s a win for the student and the families because if they want to homeschool and their district doesn’t have a home school program then it allows them to homeschool. With this agreement now they can take part in the activities in their home school district. So it’s a win for the student, the family and it’s a win for both school districts because the funding that is generated from this is split between the two districts.”

LONE TREE, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO