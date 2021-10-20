Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories

Don your costume and bring your best furry friends: The annual pet-friendly Halloween Parade in Boyne City — sponsored by Boyne City Hardware, where all the cool dogs shop — starts marching north from the lineup point at Lake Street Market at 4:45pm on Sunday, Oct. 31. It’ll end at the First Presbyterian Church's Trunk or Treat, but the gettin’ remains good at the Boyne City Fire Hall, where real real-life firefighters will be handing out candy, and at the Bookmobile parked at Boyne District Library, where still more candy and bookmarks redeemable for free books await. Not enough? It never is. That’s why trick or treating through the neighborhoods goes 5pm–8pm. Expect the sugar crash to start by 9pm.
Comments / 0