Close to Home: Contemporary Anishinaabek Artists

BALTIMORE, MD — On November 14, 2021, the Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA) opens How Do We Know the World?, a major reappraisal of its contemporary collection that builds on the museum’s ongoing efforts to embrace an expansive range of voices and narratives within its holdings. Nine galleries featuring 56 objects center the way artists engage with the historic, social, political, and environmental constructs that shape our world, capturing stories of personal and communal relevance. By grounding the installation in social history, the BMA departs from the focus on chronology and the evolution of style typically found in presentations of museum collections. In this way, the new contemporary wing offers visitors a more meaningful way to experience and connect with the art on view by emphasizing how artists observe, understand, and respond to our shared everyday circumstances.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO