France to announce sanctions amid fishing dispute with UK

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — France says it will announce potential sanctions over energy prices and trade “by the end of the week” in its fishing dispute with...

keyt.com

Midland Reporter-Telegram

France fines British boats as fishing dispute escalates

LONDON (AP) — Britain said Thursday it would summon the French ambassador for a dressing-down, the latest move in a worsening dispute over fishing licenses that has stoked tensions following the U.K.'s departure from the European Union. After French authorities fined two British fishing vessels and kept one in port...
ECONOMY
BBC

UK boat detained by France amid fishing rights row

A British trawler has been seized by France and another has been fined, amid an escalating row over post-Brexit fishing rights. French maritime minister Annick Girardin said the ships were cautioned during checks off Le Havre overnight. She said the first did not comply right away and the second was...
ECONOMY
KEYT

Moscow shuts most workplaces as infections, deaths soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow city authorities have ordered most people to stay off work for at least 11 days, to stem coronavirus infections as new daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Russia surged to all-time highs. The government’s coronavirus task force on Thursday reported 1,159 deaths in 24 hours. To contain the spread President Vladimir Putin has ordered a nonworking period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 when most state organizations and private businesses are to suspend operations. He encouraged the most affected regions to move faster, and Moscow did on Thursday. Kindergartens, schools, gyms, entertainment venues and most stores are closed, and restaurants and cafes only can provide takeout or delivery service.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX40

France threatens to block British fishing boats from ports

France announced Wednesday that it will bar British fishing boats from some French ports starting next week if no deal is reached with the U.K. in a dispute over fishing licenses — and suggested it may restrict energy supplies to the Channel Islands as well.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Brexit was all about fish – and fish is the altar upon which the nation has been happily sacrificed

It is arguably disappointing that a once-in-a-century pandemic that shut down the entire world for an entire year, will – according to the government’s own analysis – only be half as economically damaging as the decision to leave the European Union, which was inflicted on us by absolutely no one apart from ourselves.Brexit will shrink the economy by 4 per cent, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility, compared to a mere 2 per cent for Covid, though of course it is an either/or. We really do get to enjoy both.But look, that’s enough doom-mongering for now. It’s important to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

France still holding British fishing boat and risks breaking Brexit trade deal, says UK

The British government has warned France that it risks breaking the Brexit trade deal, as Emmanuel Macron's government continues to detain a UK fishing vessel.French maritime authorities overnight fined one UK vessel and detained another, for allegedly not having the right licence to fish.Responding to the agreement on Thursday morning UK environment secretary George Eustice said France's threats to take further action "do not appear to be compatible with a trading cooperation agreement or wider international law".But Downing Street said there were “no plans” to send in the Navy, while Mr Eustice called for calm.The Environment secretary told the Commons...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK summons French ambassador over ‘unjustified’ and ‘confrontational’ fish row

Boris Johnson’s Government has condemned “unjustified” French threats and summoned the country’s ambassador in London as the dispute over fishing rights escalated.The row over post-Brexit fishing rights has turned increasingly bitter, with a UK boat detained in a French port and threats of further action by the Paris government.Diplomatic efforts to resolve the row have involved the UK’s ambassador in Paris, Menna Rawlings, and Cabinet minister George Eustice talking to ministers in the French government.We regret the confrontational language that has been consistently used by the French government on this issue, which makes this situation no easier to resolveUK Government...
U.K.
The Independent

Brexit news – live: UK summons French ambassador and alleges breach of international law as row escalates

Boris Johnson’s government has summoned the French ambassador over the seizure of a British boat and accused France of breaching international law, as the bitter post-Brexit dispute between the countries over fishing rights escalates.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the ambassador Catherine Colonna would be expected to attend the Foreign Office on Friday “to explain the disappointing and disproportionate threats made against the UK and Channel Islands”.A UK Government spokesman said: “The proposed French actions are unjustified and do not appear to be compatible on the EU’s part with the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) or wider international law”.Earlier today...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

EU pushes Poland towards POLEXIT: Nation is ordered to pay €1million a day until it complies with European court's order to scrap disciplinary rules for judges

Poland has been ordered to pay a penalty of 1 million euros (£845,000) per day until it complies with the European Union's top court's order to scrap disciplinary rules for judges. The Court of Justice of the European Union delivered the decision on Wednesday to prevent what it called 'serious...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU investigates Nvidia's purchase of chip designer Arm

European Union regulators opened an investigation Wednesday into graphics chipmaker Nvidia’s $40 billion purchase of chip designer Arm over concerns it would limit competition, adding to global scrutiny of the deal. The European Commission said it's concerned the combined company would have the ability and incentive to restrict access to technology from United Kingdom-based Arm Ltd., whose chip designs power the vast majority of the world’s smartphones. The commission, which is the EU's top antitrust authority, said it worried the deal would result in higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the semiconductor industry. Nvidia Corp., based in...
BUSINESS
KEYT

Spain presses Algeria to guarantee natural gas supply

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain has sent another minister to Algeria to seek guarantees that its supply of natural gas won’t be impacted when Algeria closes its pipeline through Morocco on Sunday. Algeria provides over a third of Spain’s natural gas. Spanish officials worry that a shortage in supplies will further boost already skyrocketing energy prices. Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Teresa Ribera said Wednesday that she has secured a renewed pledge by Algeria that its commitments to supply natural gas will be met via a second pipeline that crosses the Mediterranean directly. Algeria won’t renew a 25-year-deal that has kept gas flowing through Morocco to Spain when it expires on Oct. 31. That is because Algerian and Morocco are in a diplomatic spat over Western Sahara.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Belgium warns Poland "not to play with fire" over EU dispute

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union founding member Belgium warned Poland on Wednesday not to treat the EU like “a cash machine” to boost its economic fortunes while disregarding its democratic and rule of law principles at will. “You cannot pocket all the money but refuse the values,” said Belgian...
EUROPE
The Independent

UK Treasury chief set to hail economic rebound in budget

Britain s Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to paint a relatively rosy picture of the state of the British economy despite the devastating shock by the coronavirus pandemic when he presents his annual budget to Parliament later Wednesday. With government borrowing less than anticipated a few months ago, following a fairly solid recovery from Britain’s deepest recession in around 300 years, Sunak has a bit of wiggle room on the taxes and spending front. In remarks released ahead of his statement, the Chancellor of the Exchequer as he is formally known is set to tell lawmakers that the...
BUSINESS
AFP

Luxembourg PM admits faults in thesis plagiarism row

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel on Wednesday admitted he should have acted "differently" after accusations he plagiarised swathes of his university thesis.  The most recent scalp was German family minister Franziska Giffey, who stepped down in May over claims she plagiarised her doctoral thesis. 
EDUCATION

