France to announce sanctions amid fishing dispute with UK

LONDON (AP) — Britain said Thursday it would summon the French ambassador for a dressing-down, the latest move in a worsening dispute over fishing licenses that has stoked tensions following the U.K.'s departure from the European Union. After French authorities fined two British fishing vessels and kept one in port...
MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow city authorities have ordered most people to stay off work for at least 11 days, to stem coronavirus infections as new daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Russia surged to all-time highs. The government’s coronavirus task force on Thursday reported 1,159 deaths in 24 hours. To contain the spread President Vladimir Putin has ordered a nonworking period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 when most state organizations and private businesses are to suspend operations. He encouraged the most affected regions to move faster, and Moscow did on Thursday. Kindergartens, schools, gyms, entertainment venues and most stores are closed, and restaurants and cafes only can provide takeout or delivery service.
France announced Wednesday that it will bar British fishing boats from some French ports starting next week if no deal is reached with the U.K. in a dispute over fishing licenses — and suggested it may restrict energy supplies to the Channel Islands as well.
France and Spain's calls for a radical overhaul of the bloc's energy policy have been shot down as the European Union squabbles over how best to take on Russia over a growing gas crisis. Nine EU nations torpedoed a Franco-Spanish push for a dramatic overhaul of the electricity market on...
It is arguably disappointing that a once-in-a-century pandemic that shut down the entire world for an entire year, will – according to the government’s own analysis – only be half as economically damaging as the decision to leave the European Union, which was inflicted on us by absolutely no one apart from ourselves.Brexit will shrink the economy by 4 per cent, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility, compared to a mere 2 per cent for Covid, though of course it is an either/or. We really do get to enjoy both.But look, that’s enough doom-mongering for now. It’s important to...
Boris Johnson’s government has summoned the French ambassador over the seizure of a British boat and accused France of breaching international law, as the bitter post-Brexit dispute between the countries over fishing rights escalates.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the ambassador Catherine Colonna would be expected to attend the Foreign Office on Friday “to explain the disappointing and disproportionate threats made against the UK and Channel Islands”.A UK Government spokesman said: “The proposed French actions are unjustified and do not appear to be compatible on the EU’s part with the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) or wider international law”.Earlier today...
Poland has been ordered to pay a penalty of 1 million euros (£845,000) per day until it complies with the European Union's top court's order to scrap disciplinary rules for judges. The Court of Justice of the European Union delivered the decision on Wednesday to prevent what it called 'serious...
PARIS (Reuters) – France on Wednesday released a list of sanctions that could come into effect from Nov. 2 if sufficient progress is not made in its post-Brexit fishing row with Britain and said it was working on a second round of sanctions that could affect power supplies to the UK.
European Union regulators opened an investigation Wednesday into graphics chipmaker Nvidia’s $40 billion purchase of chip designer Arm over concerns it would limit competition, adding to global scrutiny of the deal. The European Commission said it's concerned the combined company would have the ability and incentive to restrict access to technology from United Kingdom-based Arm Ltd., whose chip designs power the vast majority of the world’s smartphones. The commission, which is the EU's top antitrust authority, said it worried the deal would result in higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the semiconductor industry. Nvidia Corp., based in...
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain has sent another minister to Algeria to seek guarantees that its supply of natural gas won’t be impacted when Algeria closes its pipeline through Morocco on Sunday. Algeria provides over a third of Spain’s natural gas. Spanish officials worry that a shortage in supplies will further boost already skyrocketing energy prices. Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Teresa Ribera said Wednesday that she has secured a renewed pledge by Algeria that its commitments to supply natural gas will be met via a second pipeline that crosses the Mediterranean directly. Algeria won’t renew a 25-year-deal that has kept gas flowing through Morocco to Spain when it expires on Oct. 31. That is because Algerian and Morocco are in a diplomatic spat over Western Sahara.
At the Eisenhuettenstadt reception centre for refugees on Germany's border with Poland, 19-year-old Iraqi asylum seeker Siban dreams of making a new life for himself after an exhausting journey from Belarus. Around half of the 1,300 asylum seekers at the centre are from Iraq.
PARIS (Reuters) -French fishermen lack half the licences they need to fish in British waters and which Paris says are owed them after Brexit, France’s government said Wednesday, adding it was working on possible sanctions that could affect power supplies to the UK. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said France was...
BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union founding member Belgium warned Poland on Wednesday not to treat the EU like “a cash machine” to boost its economic fortunes while disregarding its democratic and rule of law principles at will. “You cannot pocket all the money but refuse the values,” said Belgian...
Britain s Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to paint a relatively rosy picture of the state of the British economy despite the devastating shock by the coronavirus pandemic when he presents his annual budget to Parliament later Wednesday. With government borrowing less than anticipated a few months ago, following a fairly solid recovery from Britain’s deepest recession in around 300 years, Sunak has a bit of wiggle room on the taxes and spending front. In remarks released ahead of his statement, the Chancellor of the Exchequer as he is formally known is set to tell lawmakers that the...
Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel on Wednesday admitted he should have acted "differently" after accusations he plagiarised swathes of his university thesis. The most recent scalp was German family minister Franziska Giffey, who stepped down in May over claims she plagiarised her doctoral thesis.
