Companies invest billions of dollars annually to learn what consumers want and expect. Yet they still don’t understand their customers as well as they think they do. Seventy-two percent of the 201 business executives in the United States and Canada surveyed recently by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services agree that “we understand what it feels like to be one of our customers.” But only one-third of 1,055 consumers that Harvard Business Review Analytic Services also surveyed in those two nations agree that companies “understand me well” (35%), with a similarly low percentage concurring that they have a better connection with companies today than ever before (36%).

ECONOMY ・ 19 HOURS AGO