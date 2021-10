When we unbox a new Chromebook to start the review process, one of the first things we check is the quality of the speakers. Why? Well, because we use our Chrome OS laptops as our primary devices and having decent speakers is a big deal. Unfortunately, premium audio in a Chromebook is the exception, not the rule. Apart from a handful of devices, the bar for Chromebook speakers has been set relatively low and that’s a shame. Even devices with “branded” audio consistently disappoint but that doesn’t mean that this has to be the expected experience when you buy a new Chromebook and this is your chance to help mold the future of Chrome OS audio.

