The final high school football polls are out for Class 11B and all nine-man classes, with a few switches ahead of Thursday's full slate of playoff pairings. Potter County (7-2), a team that has slowly rose up in the rankings all season long, now heads into the playoffs as No. 3 in Class 9B and will face No. 14 Jones County. Top-ranked Avon survived a close battle with No. 5 Hitchcock-Tulare on Friday, sneaking out with a 30-28 win. Both teams remain in their previous rankings. Faulkton moved up to No. 2 after Gayville-Volin lost 40-34 to Burke on Friday.

GROTON, SD ・ 9 DAYS AGO