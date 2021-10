They say it takes three shows or movies to make a pop culture trend, but when two shows have something really, really specific in common, I say two is enough. ABC's new series Queens, premiering after the new season of The Bachelorette, is basically the network drama version of Girls5eva: Four women in their 40s reunite for a shot at recapturing their '90s girl group stardom. It was fun the first time, and it's fun the second time, too! But if that specific trend isn't your thing, hold tight: This week also brings an epic sci-fi movie (Dune), an epic sci-fi show (Invasion), and the final season of a beloved comedy (Insecure), for starters.

