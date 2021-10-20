CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Resident Evil 4 [VR] - Review

By Taylor-Lyles
IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 15 hours of outmaneuvering infected villagers in VR, I have a newfound appreciation for Resident Evil 4. While the original version was my gateway into the Resident Evil series nearly 16 years ago, the moment I booted up this remake on my Oculus Quest 2, I knew Armature Studios had...

in.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
vrfocus.com

The VR Drop: Evil Fitness Week

There has been some virtual reality (VR) filled months in 2021 but October definitely looks like it’ll be taking the crown. This past week’s hardware reveals have been quite intense and next week there are more videogames to get excited about, one, in particular, is returning from the grave. Viro...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

[Review] The Caligula Effect 2

When The Caligula Effect first released in 2017 before receiving an enhanced port in the form of The Caligula Effect: Overdose in 2019 for Switch, one of the most exciting aspects about it was the fact that not only did it have this stunning art style, but also how it was being helmed by Persona writer Tadoshi Satomi. The game initially had a lot of appeal thanks to its vibrant color usage and idol-inspired dystopia that gave it a unique look by giving darkness and corruption bright colors – a palette that is typically used as an indicator for things that are heroic, harmless, or good. However, despite a respectable foundation, it suffered from repetitiveness, performance issues, and a lot of quality of life mechanics that simply were not there. Thankfully, The Caligula Effect 2 improves upon the original game’s problems and adds a lot of enhancements with a beautiful UI that’s intuitive. It also focuses more on putting actual gameplay in reasonably sized dungeons disguised as various Japanese districts and virtual landscapes without the egregiously poor pacing and constant stop-go nature of its predecessor.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Resident Evil 4 in VR is a wonderful way to revisit a classic

The highly anticipated, Oculus Quest 2 exclusive VR remake of Resident Evil 4 finally releases tomorrow and I've played through the first 4 hours. Developed by Armature studios, Resident Evil 4 VR features remastered art, 3D spatial sound, a new first-person perspective, and a movement and comfort scheme that allows the game to be played in either seated, standing or room scale VR.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resident Evil 4#Vr#Motion Sickness#Oculus#Armature Studios#L A Noire
NME

‘Resident Evil 4 VR’ cuts suggestive dialogue from original game

Fans of Resident Evil 4 will notice a change to some content in the VR version coming to Oculus Quest 2. While Resident Evil 4 VR adapts the original third-person classic into first-person with all the familiar story beats and set pieces, this new release has notably cut all dialogue of a sexually suggestive nature.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Resident Evil 4 VR Content Censored and Removed "For a Modern Audience"

Resident Evil 4 Remake is rumored to be in development, and now there's reason to believe that if Capcom does remake the 2005 survival-horror classic, it will remove and censor some content. Resident Evil 4 VR, a remaster of the game built from the ground-up for VR, is releasing tomorrow. Ahead of this release, there have been reports that some of the content has been removed and censored. Today, Capcom confirmed these reports, revealing that certain dialogue has been removed from the game alongside certain animations.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Resident Evil 4 in VR almost feels like a whole new game

The first Oculus Quest 2-exclusive major holiday game is here and it's a throwback: Resident Evil 4 has been ported over to Facebook's standalone VR headset, with graphics boosts that need the newer Quest 2 hardware to run. This isn't the first horror game in VR, or even the first zombie game. It's an extremely common genre, with Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Arizona Sunshine and Lies Beneath already available to jump-scare you while in a headset. But Resident Evil 4 feels like the most momentous and it's a pretty surprisingly great adaptation based on my initial time with it. The VR-based interface makes it feel, in fact, like it was a game made for VR from the beginning.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Android Central

Resident Evil 4 VR review: An amazing remake of an all-time great

When Resident Evil 7 came to PSVR, its first-person gameplay and up-in-your-face jumpscares translated seamlessly into VR — even if you had to use a traditional controller. By comparison, Resident Evil 4's over-the-shoulder shooting and QTE-heavy cutscenes didn't seem like they would translate well to VR. Worse, its graphics appeared to lack the polish of the recent RE4 HD ports.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Resident Evil 4 VR: Facebook Removed Scenes That Sexualised Ashley

Resident Evil 4 VR Players Can No Longer Look Up Ashley’s Skirt. Resident Evil 4 VR will be launched on October 21st as an Oculus Quest 2 exclusive, and will be giving the franchise’s fans a whole new perspective into the game. Unfortunately, reports have surfaced that this new VR version has had some content that was removed.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Facebook Responds To Changes To Sexist Sequences In Resident Evil 4 VR

Facebook says it worked with Capcom and developer Armature to implement some changes to the upcoming VR version of Resident Evil 4 that update it “for a modern audience”. Earlier this month reports surfaced that the new version of the game, which launches tomorrow, made dialogue and animation changes, specifically to the character of Ashley Graham, the President’s daughter. Protagonist Leon Kennedy is sent to rescue Graham when she’s captured by an unknown group, and players spend much of the game protecting her as they escort her to safety. Leon is also aided by Ingrid Hannigan, a government agent that provides support over comms.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Resident Evil 4 VR version edits out several lines of dialogue

UPDATE 3.15pm UK: Oculus has now provided the following statement on changes to its Resident Evil 4 VR version:. "Oculus Studios, Armature, and Capcom partnered closely to remaster Resident Evil 4 from the ground up for VR," a Facebook spokesperson told Eurogamer today. "This includes immersive environments and high-resolution graphics. It also includes select changes to in-game dialogue and animations that we believe will update Resident Evil 4 for a modern audience."
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

Where To Buy a Nintendo Switch OLED (If You Can Even Find One)

Nintendo’s latest take on the Switch is out now, and it’s called the Nintendo Switch OLED. Well, we say it’s out, and technically it is. Nintendo officially released the new console on October 8, but you’d be forgiven for believing it had yet to come out. That’s because much like the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, it’s an incredibly hard thing to actually buy in real life. Now, part of that’s due to the sheer popularity of the Switch itself, so it’s natural that a better version of it would also sell well, but part of it is undoubtedly down...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy