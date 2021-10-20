Studio introduces music therapy dogs

The Canine Good Citizenship (CGC)/Therapy Dog training class at the Wilkes-Barre Dog Training Club, rear 320 Lee Park Ave., Hanover Twp., has announced its recent graduates. The handlers and their dogs learned the steps needed to acquire a CGC title and go on to get a Therapy Dog certificate. Information on the steps needed to pass and obtain a CGC title can be found on the American Kennel Club (AKC) website. The CGC test for these students was given by Helene Sirak Skopek-Krygier. The demo dog in this test is Diesel, a whippet owned by Diana Cognigni. The students who acquire their title and want to pursue a Therapy Dog certificate must complete additional testing through a group of their choice: Therapy Dogs International, Pleasure of Your Company, Alliance of Therapy Dogs, etc. Trainers use positive methods.
