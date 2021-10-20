CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Studio introduces music therapy dogs

 8 days ago

Therapy dogs visit hospitals, schools, and nursing homes where they provide psychological or physiological support to...

toledoparent.com

9-Year-Old Receives Therapy Dog from Ability Center

The Ability Center of Greater Toledo has been a blessing to many local families of children with special needs. From facilitating advocacy and education to providing transition services and medical equipment, the organization has helped individuals with disabilities grow in independence; one of the most important ways they’ve managed to do so is with their therapy dog program.
TOLEDO, OH
onespiritblog.com

Therapy Dogs Will Visit Hospitals for Monthly Well-being Wednesday

Dogs are a man’s best friend. And for good reason: studies have shown pets provide a host of mental health benefits, including companionship and reducing stress, anxiety and depression. During the monthly Well-being Wednesday, Central Arkansas Pet Partners will bring therapy dogs to give coworkers a mental health boost. Wednesday,...
PETS
Alestle

Weekly therapy dog sessions provide stress relief to students

SIUE ACCESS is currently putting on Pet Assisted Wellness Sessions to promote student wellness. Once a week, therapy dogs are brought in and students are able to sign up to come pet them. Asia Locke, a senior social work major from Chicago, helped start the program as part of her...
PETS
Fremont Tribune

Kids can read to a therapy dog at library next Wednesday

PLATTSMOUTH – Reading has gone to the dogs. Because children love animals, the Plattsmouth Public Library, 401 Ave. A, is offering Paws for Reading, a program where children can read to a certified therapy dog, either Bailey or Maggie, next Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Another reading...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
the-reporter.net

Good Boy! Therapy Dog At DCS Helps to Engage Students

DOWNSVILLE - Downsville Central School (DCS) recently welcomed their newest student; a five-and-a-half-month-old chocolate Labrador retriever named Moola. Moola and his owner, Ann Bussiere, started …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
YourErie

Long-time UPMC therapy dog retires to cheers from onlookers

After many years of providing relief for hospital patients, a therapy dog at UPMC is retiring. Sadie is seven-year-old therapy dog who has been helping patients at UPMC Hamot during what can be a difficult and uncertain time. With more life to live, Sadie is retiring to spend more time at home with her owner. […]
PETS
News On 6

Therapy Dogs Visit Emergency Room Nurses At Saint Francis

Emergency room nurses at Saint Francis got some special visitors Thursday. Therapy dogs from Paw Pals came to the hospital to help them destress. Saint Francis said the latest surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations is taxing on nurses, and pet therapy has had some positive effects. “We want to provide support...
PETS
Wiscnews.com

GALLERY: Portage school gets therapy dog

Tully, a 1-year-old springer spaniel and poodle mix owned by Principal Jennifer Garrigan, is John Muir Elementary School’s new therapy dog as part of a pilot program to help students’ emotional well-being and cognitive development. Garrigan walked him around the Portage school and through classrooms Nov. 13, his first day. Students were instructed not to touch him until he’s acclimated to the school environment; after that, he will be available to classrooms and for individual sessions with students.
PORTAGE, WI
inklingsnews.com

English teacher Brian Tippy’s therapy dogs spread positivity

English teacher Brian Tippy knew instantly that his dog had the potential to be something special after one eye-opening event. About six years ago, at a vet hospital, his dog Ajax got an eye exam. While they were at the counter waiting to pay, a lady was waiting to collect her dog’s ashes. She was crying and looked down at Ajax, who was looking at her. He went to the end of his leash and she burst into tears while petting and talking to him. After comforting her, Ajax came back over to Tippy and he knew at that moment that he wanted Ajax to be a therapy dog.
ANIMALS
Parnon

MU Paws Therapy Dogs Available to Students on Campus

MU Paws (Providing Awareness Wellness & Support) are therapy dogs that Marshall has had for a year and half. As the semester is down to its last five weeks, stress has become heavier on students and faculty who need something to improve their mental health. According to Dr. Backus, a...
PETS
psychologytoday.com

Do Dogs Suffer Stress in Animal-Assisted Therapy Sessions?

It is possible that dogs may show stress during therapy sessions because patients are strangers and may touch the dogs in unwelcome ways.. The hormone cortisol is released when a dog is under stress and its concentration may be measured by taking samples of saliva. Cortisol concentrations indicate no apparent...
PETS
The Citizens Voice

Wilkes-Barre Dog Training Club holds graduation for CGC/therapy dog candidates

The Canine Good Citizenship (CGC)/Therapy Dog training class at the Wilkes-Barre Dog Training Club, rear 320 Lee Park Ave., Hanover Twp., has announced its recent graduates. The handlers and their dogs learned the steps needed to acquire a CGC title and go on to get a Therapy Dog certificate. Information on the steps needed to pass and obtain a CGC title can be found on the American Kennel Club (AKC) website. The CGC test for these students was given by Helene Sirak Skopek-Krygier. The demo dog in this test is Diesel, a whippet owned by Diana Cognigni. The students who acquire their title and want to pursue a Therapy Dog certificate must complete additional testing through a group of their choice: Therapy Dogs International, Pleasure of Your Company, Alliance of Therapy Dogs, etc. Trainers use positive methods.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Wildwood School using music as therapy

Born in the Capital Region, Alec Betterley has been a musician all his life. “I used to work a teaching job, a day habilitation program in Brooklyn without music but I would bring in instruments and I realized our clients connected with music at the same time I was gigging a lot and I realized I could fuse the two and do this for a job,” says Alec Betterley, music therapist at Wildwood School.
BROOKLYN, NY
panolawatchman.com

Bogs talks music therapy at Carthage Music Club meeting

James Bogs, Panola College alumnus, former Beckville band director and certified musical therapist, shared his journey from music educator to music therapist with the Carthage Music Club in the First Methodist Church Parlor at the club’s October meeting. Program leader Stephen George introduced Bogs, a resident of Beckville who has...
CARTHAGE, TX
petsplusmag.com

Pure Treats Introduces New Treats for Dogs

(PRESS RELEASE) MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA — Pure Treats Inc. is announcing the introduction of NEW PureBites Gently Air Dried Cod Skin jerky treats for dogs. Made in Canada with only 1 simple human grade ingredient; 100% pure wild-caught cod skin. “Go ahead, turn the bag around and look at our...
PET SERVICES
River Falls Journal

Croix, Meyer Middle School’s new therapy dog, makes every student feel seen

When you walk into most middle schools, you’re greeted by the faces of students or faculty. At Meyer Middle School, if you’re lucky, you’ll be greeted by the wagging tail of Croix, an English Cream Golden Retriever and the newest member of the counseling staff. It’s no mystery why a...
PETS

