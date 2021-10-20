Studio introduces music therapy dogs

English teacher Brian Tippy knew instantly that his dog had the potential to be something special after one eye-opening event. About six years ago, at a vet hospital, his dog Ajax got an eye exam. While they were at the counter waiting to pay, a lady was waiting to collect her dog’s ashes. She was crying and looked down at Ajax, who was looking at her. He went to the end of his leash and she burst into tears while petting and talking to him. After comforting her, Ajax came back over to Tippy and he knew at that moment that he wanted Ajax to be a therapy dog.

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO