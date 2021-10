When we say that someone or something is the one and only, we are saying there can be no other. A good example of this is that my wife, Melissia, is my one and only wife and there is no other. In the Holy Scriptures, we see that Jesus is the One and Only and no one can compare to Him. There are several things the Bible says about Jesus that I would like for us to consider. First, the scriptures…

RELIGION ・ 6 DAYS AGO