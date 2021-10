The defense of Alaska is not solely a federal responsibility; contrary to many arguments, defense is the responsibility of state leadership as well. As near-peer adversaries continue to conduct a show of force and capability at sea, in the skies, and even on Alaska soil, the Department of Defense remains slow to respond in accordance with their own strategies. As the stagnation of arctic strategy implementation continues until at least 2035, one would believe that state political and military leadership would expand their role in defending our state and the US Homeland. This, however, has not been the case.

