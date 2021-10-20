CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Before "Reservation Dogs," these Native American hip-hop artists were creating music that honors their culture while laying claim to a contemporary sound.

Cover picture for the articleTraditional Native American music often is associated with flutes, large drums, and chanting, but several Oklahoma musicians are exploring other genres while still representing their heritage. Ada’s Injunuity, a duo consisting of Jeff Carpenter and Brad Clonch, is meshing elements of rock and Native flute music. Shawnee’s Samantha Crain has excelled...

