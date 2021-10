Small modular reactors could be the answer to years of decline in the nuclear power industry. An SMR is generally defined as an advanced reactor that produces up to 300 megawatts per module. They can be deployed alone or as part of a plant with several modules, and are designed to be built in factories and shipped to their final destination, then installed, rather than built from the ground up like traditional power plants.

